To the old saw holding that “liars can figure and figures can lie, we add an addendum: Namely, that cherry-pickers can prove almost anything with context free numbers.

For instance, MAGA land is rife with the chart below purporting to show—we presume—that the Donald is draining the swamp and has already rolled the Federal headcount back by 60 years to 1966 levels. And that was before the EPA, OSHA, the Departments of Education and Energy, the Consumer Products Safety Commission and much more.

Actually, however, the graph below is totally misleading. The only thing actually back to 1966 levels is the Snail Mail Department, which has shrunk by 107,000 employees or 15% since 1966 not due to fiscal restraint at the US Postal Service, but owing to the fact that the American public took their business elsewhere—to email, FedEx, UPS and and a huge variety of other message and package delivery operations.

By contrast, the Federal department and agencies proper (ex the Post Office) employed 2.059 million back when LBJ was president and employed 2.093 million under the Donald in January 2026. Moreover, the entire Federal payroll with benefits included comes to just $350 billion annually. So if you were to blow away one-third of it or about 700,000 Federal bureaucrats, the savings would still amount to just 1.5% of our $7.4 trillion budget.

Purported Rollback Of The Federal Payroll To 1966 Levels

In fact, however, after hitting a relative low of 1,886 million at the end of the Clinton Administration in April 1999, Federal employment excluding the Postal Service (red line) had been subsequently growing by leaps and bounds. By the end of the Obama Administration in December 2016 the Federal payroll stood at 2.196 million, up by +16% from the 1999 low; and by the end of the Donald’s first term in December 2020 the count stood at 2.288 million or up by +21% from the Clinton low.