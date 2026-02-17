We recently saw an X post by a pro-Trump “libertarian” and PhD economist who should know better, offering the pro-Trump nonsense quoted below in response to recent inflation and jobs reports.

Out of respect for some of his more sound beliefs about the follies of central banking and the income tax, we won’t mention his surname. But for crying out loud, Peter, every one of these points are either wrong, irrelevant or out of context. But we take the trouble to refute them because the purely partisan MAGA Hats have been repeating these same false points endlessly during recent days in a completely clueless amen chorus of ritual Trumpophile worship:

The “experts” were wrong again with a blockbuster jobs report that beat every metric. Private payrolls up 172,000.

Wages up 5% annualized.

U6 Jobless down 600,000.

Unemployment rate back down to 4.3%.

Smallest federal workforce since 1966.

We’ll get to the rest of the above in a moment, but just note with respect to the 172,000 privatepayroll gain, for example, that fully 137,000 or 80% of the January uptick was in the “education, health and social services” sector of the jobs market. The latter, of course, is “private” only by the lights of the green eye-shades at the BLS since virtually 100% of the funding for operations in these sectors comes from government budgets—Federal, state and local—and also via the giant tax preferences (more than $250 billion per year) for employer health plans.

In other words, Washington spends and borrows like crazy, and then takes a bow for creating “new jobs” that would never happen on the free market absent its own fiscal extractions from both current and future taxpaying workers.

Still, when it comes to context-free cherry-picking bro Peter can’t hold a candle to the White House coms operation, where they just flat out lie about the numbers. Thus, Deputy White House press secretary, Kush Desai, fresh out of the Dartmouth class of 2017, and apparently super-qualified on economics owing to brief employment sojourns at the Daily Caller and the RNC, was pleased to inform his fellow wet-behind-the-ears MAGA Hats that the Trump Economy is hitting on all cylinders.

“Core CPI inflation has actually fallen to its lowest level since 2021 and real wages are up nearly $1,400. That means roughly half of the purchasing power that Americans lost during the Biden era has now been recouped.”

Oh, c’mon. Here’s the Federal employee count excluding the already dying snail mail department, which has been put out of business by email and FedEx. In short, there is actually nothing to write home about. The Federal payroll is still at Bill Clinton levels and 33% above levels during the administration of New Dealer/Fair Dealer, Harry Truman.

Federal Employment, 1950 to 2026

No occupant in the Oval Office can change the course of inflation, growth, real wages or most anything else in just 12 months, as we will demonstrate in spades below. To the contrary, a first year POTUS can only push policy and institutions (such as the Fed) in a different directions, which may yield results after a lag time of a year or two, at the earliest.