You could say the impending stagflationary tsunami serves him right because Trumpy is an arrogant, clueless know-it-all, who basically knows practically nothing at all. At least with regard to the manifold issues of prosperity, constitutional governance and war & peace now plaguing the nation.

Thus, he was saying quite militantly before February 28th that there is no inflation, claiming during his recent speech to the 2026 Davos conference that—

“We have virtually no inflation.……inflation [has been] defeated… Grocery prices, energy prices, airfares, mortgage rates, rent and car payments are all coming down, and they’re coming down fast.”

Not so fast would have been the better expression of it, and yesterday’s PPI report for March surely removed all doubt.

Just a few steps up the goods and services supply chain the inflation rate is already hitting 4.0% per annum. Yet the BibiDon’s Great Persian Gulf Hydrocarbon Disruption is just starting to spread into the arteries of global commerce, where it can be picked up by the standard price indices.