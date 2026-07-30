When it comes to the Fed’s dubious 2.00% target for inflation and 5%, 4% or whatever % target for unemployment, no, Congress didn’t make them do it!

The Fed’s so-called “dual mandate” is expressed in statutory language that is about as generic, pie-in-the-sky aspirational as it comes. Hence the actual words from the Federal Reserve Reform Act of 1977 (Pub. L. 95-188):

“The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Open Market Committee shall maintain long run growth of the monetary and credit aggregates commensurate with the economy’s long run potential to increase production, so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.”

Needless to say, this is the very worst kind of Congressional enactment—an open-ended enabling act that delegates the entirety of the actual policy details and implementation to unelected bureaucrats. And, in this case, to apparatchiks empowered with total control and use of the central bank’s printing presses or what amounts to the legal power to counterfeit money without limit or guardrails.

In more practical terms, we mean that Congress did not even remotely tell the Fed to hit 2.00% inflation each and every year. And that’s to say nothing of mandating them to wring their hands and goose the printing presses like Chair person Yellen did a decade ago when during a brief spell inflation missed the 2.00% target “from below”.