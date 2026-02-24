The Donald’s wacky TariffPalooza goes from the ridiculous to the sublime because it’s predicated upon a giant error, big lie or fake diagnosis, depending upon whichever pejorative you prefer. To wit, he falsely believes that America’s huge, chronic trade deficits are the work of foreign cheaters and miscreants; and that therefore the latter can be punished for their bad deeds with stiff tariffs that they must either absorb or cry Uncle! and move their production to the USA.

Rarely has a major US politician–let alone a twice elected POTUS—assembled such an unmitigated pile of balderdash and risible humbug. As we have demonstrated elsewhere and repeatedly, the cause of America’s river of red ink on the trade front lies a few blocks from the White House in the Eccles Building, not mainly in foreign capitals.

The fact is, the Fed’s insensible pro-inflation policies over decades and decades since the dollar’s link to gold was severed by Tricky Dick Nixon in August 1971 have priced American industry out of the global market. It’s just plain that basic.

For want of doubt, here again is the printing press culprit: Average US wages—-ever in pursuit of the Fed’s monetary inflation— have far outrun US productivity gains for decades. In turn, that has caused unit labor costs to soar and production to move to lower labor cost environments abroad.

During the dollar’s 55-year sojourn in the realm of fiat money and what Jim Grant properly calls the PhD standard, the indices of America’s prices, wages, productivity and costs have accordingly risen as follows:

Consumer prices: +694%.

Private Nominal Wages: +1,135% .

Labor Productivity: +171%.

Unit Labor costs: +356%.

Real Hourly Wages: 69%.

US Prices, Wages, Costs And Productivity Indexed To June 1971=100

That’s right. During this 55 year rein of fiat money to date, nominal worker compensation has risen by7.3X more than real wages, meaning most of the pay envelope gains did not stick to the purchasing power of worker bank accounts. At the same time, nominal wages rose 4.6Xmore than labor productivity, thereby causing high cost domestic industrial production to march out of America in search of more competitive environs abroad.