President Reagan once said that “a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth”, and he could not have been more on point. For instance, take the case of American agriculture and the massive edifice of government programs which infuse it with taxpayer cash seven-ways-to-Sunday.

Here’s the thing, however. Farming is just another business endeavor like the tens of thousands of other trades, professions and business operations that comprise America’s $30 trillion economy. There is absolutely nothing unique or different about it that justifies massive taxpayer support, which over the 10-years ending in FY 2026 will total $322 billion!

Indeed, as we will amplify below, farming is tailor made for the free market: No government agency is needed in any way, shape or form to support it or prop up prices and farmer incomes. The fact that it is subject to periodic weather and natural disturbances—droughts, floods, storms, fires, pestilence—is utterly irrelevant. Those conditions average-in to production revenues, costs and profits over time and are hardly different from periodic business fluctuations faced by ski resort operators in a no/low snow season, fisherman during patches of stormy weather, beach hotels during a cool summer or outdoor construction companies during the rainy season.

Still, the graph below tells you something very untoward is going on when it comes to American agriculture. To wit, in the most recently completed full year (FY 2025) farmer incomes in the US totaled $97.8 billion, but fully 42.7% or $41.8 billion of that amount came from taxpayers, not the marketplace.

Nor is this some kind of one-year aberration. If we look at the most recent decade as a whole, total farm income posted at nearly $708 billion, but, as indicated, fully $322 billion or 45% of this came compliments of US taxpayers.