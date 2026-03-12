As we showed in Part 2, a nation being attacked by a neighbor armed with the best modern weapons available from the US and France, saddled with a military disabled by an embargo blocking its acquisition of spare parts and desperately sending untrained teenagers into battle as cannon fodder in “human waves”, might well and truly have believed that it faced an “existential threat”.

In fact, after the Iraq invasion in 1980 that was exactly the plight of the new Iranian regime.

It should therefore also not come as a surprise that imperiled in this manner, Iran might also have sought to lash out with whatever means remained at its disposal. And we mean especially against that same intruder in its geographic neighborhood that had also stationed several hundred US Marines in the middle of a Lebanese civil war, which was none of Washington’s business.

That is to say, the attack on the lethally armed US Marines in the Beirut barracks in September 1983 didn’t flow from Iran’s hatred of America’s freedoms way over here; it was in retaliation for Washington’s help to Saddam Hussein slaughtering their barely armed teenage conscripts way over there in their own backyard.

And, yes, we are talking about Washington’s utterly gratuitous 1980s alliance with the very one and same Saddam Hussein, who swung from the end of an American rope 20 years later. Of course, by then he too was deemed an inconvenience by the neocons—Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney and George Dubya Bush—who were then ruling the national security roost in Washington.

So context and history do make a difference. The truth is, the MAGA propagandists who always open their “Iran’s 47-Years War on America” Big Lie by citing the 1983 Marine Barracks bombing have no clue about how, why and when it happened.

We do. We were there as a member of the NSC (national security council) and saw it all up close and personal. Needless to say, our viewing was akin to the proverbial visit to the sausage factory: That is, it was unappetizing in the extreme.

As it happened, the errors that led to the stationing of Marines in Beirut and the tragic deaths of 181 soldiers in September 1983 stemmed from the same old, same old. That is, the imperatives of Empire and the utterly mistaken notion that America needed allies in the Middle East and had to engage in active policing of the region in the name of national security.

Alas, that was barking tommyrot then and in the hindsight of history is even more risible today. After all, 1983 marked the fading hours of the Soviet Empire. The latter was collapsing from the sheer dead-weight of communism internally—not anything externally that the far-flung cold war Empire Washington had concocted was doing to “contain” the Soviet Union via NATO in Europe or other alliances and bases in the middle east and anywhere else around the planet.