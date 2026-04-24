Well, a hat tip goes to Marjorie Taylor Greene for pointing out the absurdity of the Donald’s out of nowhere campaign to bailout the financial trainwreck known as Spirit Airlines.

After years being a MAGA HAT loyalist she thought he was an anti-socialist proponent of liberty, small govenrment and free market prosperity, but faster than you can fry up a pan of Georgia grits he came bounding out of the closet as a proponent of Trumpian Socialism. For want of doubt, he underscored the latter in unmistakable terms this AM:

“I think we just buy it. We’d be getting it virtually debt-free. They have some good aircraft, good assets — and when the price of oil goes down, we’ll sell it for a profit. I’d love to be able to save those jobs… I like having a lot of airlines so it’s competitive.”

See, Donald, the free market don’t need no stinkin’ help from the Oval Office. Spirit Airlines is on the way to its just rewards in a Chapter 11 liquidation. So let it be. That’s what the free market does—picks winners and losers with alacrity. And on the basis of knowledge and efficiencies that you cannot even remotely imagine.

And for crying out loud, POTUS. Do you think they would send Spirit’s post-liquidation aircraft out to be parked in an Arizona desert in order to bleached in the sun for time immemorial?