The sheer barking hypocrisy of the Donald’s, yes, unprovoked and senseless attack on Iran over the weekend is surely one for the record books. After years of noisy campaigning against the Forever Wars and 12 months back in the Oval Office spent in hot pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize, the Donald has not only started an utterly unnecessary new and very hot war, but did it essentially by gratuitously putting America’s vast War Machine out on a “loaner” to Bibi Netanyahu.

That is to say, there is not a single plausible reason based on America’s Homeland Security for attacking Iran, as we amplify below. So what we have is an utter betrayal of everything Trumpy has ever said because once again Bibi Netanyahu bamboozled the man’s smallish brain, negligible knowledge of the region’s history and his gigantic ego into the goddamned dumbest foreign military intervention by Washington during the last half-century. And that includes a lot of stupid-ass competition.

Trump on the campaign trail: “We are finally putting America First. Our policy of war regime change and nation-building is being replaced by the pursuit of American interests… It is the job of our military to protect our security, not to be the policemen of the world.“ President Trump in 2020: “We’ve spent $8 trillion in the Middle East and we’re not fixing our roads in this country? How stupid. How stupid is it? And we’re not fixing our tunnels, our bridges, our hospitals, our schools? It’s crazy.”

Even pedigreed neocon Max Boot is flummoxed:

At one time, I had thought that President Donald Trump had reached similar conclusions (about the folly of Iraq). He denounced the Iraq War as “the biggest single mistake made in the history of our country,” criticized “nation-builders,” and vowed to “measure our success” by “the wars we never get into.”

Now, if this were just a standard case of the kind of political hypocrisy that is par for the course in Washington, Trump’s Iran attack might be dismissed as more of the same old, same old. You might even say the sheeples of America should not by surprised that the ravenous wolf they knowingly re-elected wasn’t a vegetarian after all.

Indeed, you might well conclude, as we have, that Donald Trump has now proven himself to be the most deceitful fraud in US political history. But even that wouldn’t be the whole story or even the most important part of it.

Unfortunately, there are far more insidious forces at work in this horrific turn of events than just standard political hypocrisy and campaign lies. What we really have here is a vast war machine, a false neocon foreign policy narrative and an infrastructure of Empire so deeply embedded in the very warp and woof of America’s process of governance that the outcomes of elections have become essentially immaterial. Or as our friend Tom Woods astutely observed, elections don’t matter much because we always elect John McCain.