Amidst his relentless stream of unforced errors, the Donald has once again hit one out of the park.

Indeed, his cancellation of the so-called “endangerment finding”with respect to CO2 made by the Obama White House back in 2009 is so profoundly important as to make up for a legion of the Donald’s spending, borrowing, easy money and tariffing sins. Among countless others.

Of course, the entire notion that fossil-fuel based industrial civilization threatens to boil the planet alive is sheer crackpottery. Actually, as we reprise below, the geologic and climatic history of the planet so clearly refutes the Climate Crisis nonsense as to point to an even more malefic force at work than just an egregious policy mistake.

In fact, the entire Climate Crisis Hoax was a deliberately Manufactured Lie, which emanated from the permanent political class and career nomenclatura domiciled in Washington, the UN, London and Brussels. Their purpose was transparent: Namely, the propagation of an entire gestalt centered on an existential threat to the very life of the planet, thereby implicating sweeping emergency expansion of state power to override and supplant the very rudiments and rhythms of our fossil fuel-based industrial society and the free market-rooted life styles and prosperity it enables.

Stated more bluntly, the Climate Change Hoax was the most blatant grab for state power in human history to date. And, now, perhaps with no more intentionality than that of the proverbial blind squirrel which stumbles upon an acorn, the Donald has struck decisively at the entire prosperity-endangering predicate of this great lie. Not only will the cantilevered green energy regulatory and subsidy structure predicated on the Obama endangerment finding now rapidly fall by the wayside, but the whole absurd religion of mankind’s alleged sinful stewardship of the planet will be up for honest refutation for the first time in three decades.

Perhaps it will take a year or two, or even a decade or more, but the phony “science” and risible economics on which the climate scam was based will now unravel into a heap of discredited propaganda and modern-day witchcraftery. With some luck and leadership from now emboldened dissenters in government, industry, science and the public conversation alike, we may even benefit from a “never again” syndrome in our national politics capable of keeping the statists at bay for at least a few decades longer.

Perforce, therefore, the foundation myths of the Climate Crisis scam needs be eviscerated limb-for-limb in order to document that the entire story was and is bogus. The truth is, the equipoise of the planet is not remotely in danger from burning fossil fuels or other human endeavors that make modern life more pleasant and tolerable.

In the first place, there never has been planetary equipoise!

What there’s been is 4.5 billion years of wildly oscillating and often violent geologic evolution and climate disequilibrium owing to manifold natural causes including:

Plate tectonics which have sometimes violently impacted climate systems, especially the assembly and breakup of Pangaea between 300 million and 175 million years ago and the continuous drift of the present day continents thereafter.

Periodic asteroid bombardments.

The 100,000 year cycles of the earth orbital eccentricity (it gets colder when it’s at maximum elongation).

The 41,000 year cycles of the earth tilt on its axis, which oscillates between 22.1 and 24.5 degrees and thereby impacts the level of solar intake.

The wobble or precession of the earth’s rotation which impacts climate over the course of its 26,000 year cycles.

The recent 150,000 year glaciation and inter-glacial warming cycles.

The 1500 year sunspot cycles, where earth temperatures fall materially during solar minimums like the Maunder Minimum of 1645-1715, which occurred at the extreme of the LIA when sun spot activity virtually ceased.

The natural climate change now underway is therefore the product of these powerful planetary forces—forces that long predated the industrial age and which massively exceed the impact of industrial era emissions. So the fact that the present conflation of these forces have resulted in a teeny-tiny warming cycle is nothing new—warming has happened repeatedly even in modern times.

So we needs begin with the most relevant eras of climate change that cover the past 600 million years—the period after the planet took on the essentials of its current form. The fact is, from the so-called Cambrian Explosion (530 million years ago) forward the earth has rarely been as cool as at present; and almost never has it had as low CO2 concentrations as the 420 ppm level that today’s Climate Howlers decry.

In short, mankind and industrial society are in the cool shade of historical climate cycles, not on the cusp of some kind of red hot cataclysmic demise.

Thus, according to the careful reconstructions of actual earth scientists based on ocean sediments, ice cores, tree rings and the like, there have been only two periods encompassing about 75 million years or 13% of that immensely long 600 million year stretch of time where temperatures and CO2 concentrations were as low as at present. These especially cold/low CO2 periods were:

the Late Carboniferous/Early Permian time from 315 to 270 million years ago, centered right above the 300 million years ago marker in the graph below.

the Quaternary Period on the very right-hand edge of the tertiary period shown in green, which hosted modern man from 2.6 million years ago to the present.

You might say, therefore, that the possibility of a warmer, CO2 richer environment is nothing new: it’s actually a case of planetary “been there, done that, almost forever!”.

And most certainly it is not a reason to wantonly dismantle and destroy the intricate low-cost energy system which is the root source of today’s unprecedented prosperity and human escape from poverty and want.

But that’s hardly the half of it. What actually lies smack in the center of our warmer past is a 220 million year interval from 250 million years ago through the re-icing of Antarctica about 33 million years ago that was so warm as to be mainly ice-free.

As shown by the blue line in the chart during most of that period (highlighted in the brown panels), temperatures were up to 12C higher than at present and Mother Earth paid no never mind to the fact that she lacked polar ice caps or suitable habitats for the yet unevolved polar bears!

Global Temperature And Atmospheric CO2 Over Geologic Time

As it happened, during what has been designated as the Mesozoic Age the planet was busy with another great task. Namely, salting away the vast deposits of coal, oil and natural gas that power the modern economy and allow billions of people to have a living standard enjoyed only by kings just a few centuries ago.

There is no mystery as to how this serendipitous gift to present day man happened. In a world largely bereft of ice and snow, the oceans were at vastly higher levels (i.e. hundreds of feet above present levels) and flooded much of the land mass, which was verdant with plant and animal life owing to warmer temperatures and more abundant rainfall.

For instance, had we typed this missive from our home in Miami back then, we’d have needed a raft or a wet suit to complete our post.