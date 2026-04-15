Our unhinged megalomaniacal POTUS was at it again today, claiming to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that his first year was nothing short of spectacular:

Trump: “I had the greatest year, the greatest opening year. I ended 8 wars. The greatest economy ever. But even when you have a great president, they tend to lose the midterms. It doesn’t make sense to me. We’ve had the greatest year in the history of the presidency, first year. We should be given credit.”

We’d say, hold yur horses, POTUS! Them ain’t close to the facts. Not at all.

When it comes to triumphant first years, for example, we think of President Dwight Eisenhower’s prompt Korean War settlement versus the Donald’s utter failure to end the pointless and massive drain on American resources in Ukraine.

As it happened, Eisenhower had campaigned in 1952 on the promise that he would go to Korea and settle the war as his first and foremost order of business