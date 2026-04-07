As Washington accelerates down the path to fiscal calamity, the Donald’ obsession with unleashing military mayhem in the middle east is now being doubled-down upon by his proposed 50% increase in the DOD budget.

And we are not talking here about a hawkish-leaning stretch to a more robust defense: Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion FY 2027 DOD budget is flat-out insanity run amuck and is off the charts of all prior post-war history.

In constant dollars of purchasing power it is 2.2X the Koran war budget peak; 2.6X more than Eisenhower’s DOD budget of 1961; 2.1X the peak Vietnam War budget; 2.1X Reagan’s defense build up; and 1.5X Bush’s two-war peak of 2008.

Even more absurdly: It actually amounts to 5X what a true Fortress America defense budget would cost, as we summarize below. Obviously, therefore, the Donald doesn’t have even a foggy notion of what “America First” actually means.

The fact is, the bellicose war-monger domiciled in the Oval Office is pushing defense spending into la-la land. For instance, at the peak of the old Soviet Union’s industrial vigor in 1961, and long before it fell into the inexorable socialist stupor that delivered it to the dustbin of history in 1991, the great General Dwight Eisenhower delivered his famous Farewell Address, warning of the incipient military-industrial complex.