The Jobs Friday report for February was a thumb sucker even at the headline level, where it was reported that the nonfarm payroll count dropped by -92,000 jobs.

But that wasn’t the half of it. The bigger picture trend beneath the topline jobs figure was truly abysmal.

To begin, the 158.466 million total nonfarm job count for February stood just +0.1% above the 158.316 million jobs reported for December 2024 when Sleepy Joe Biden was packing his pajamas, slippers and hot water bottle to be wheel-chaired out of the White House. Accordingly, the diminutive gain under Trump since then amounted to just +10,715 jobs per month in the context of a labor force which has been growing at about 125,000 per month.

Moreover, while the jobs market under Sleepy Joe Biden wasn’t any great shakes either, the job gain over his four year term averaged +329,000 per month.

To be sure, we don’t think presidents have much to do with job creation in the first place because that’s the business of investors, entrepreneurs and private companies on the free market; and it is even more true that the dates of presidential terms have precious little bearing on the underlying business cycle and job market trends.

Still, given that the Donald takes every opportunity to claim that America was heading into the shitter under Biden and the Dems and that he came along just in the nick of time, the graph below surely sets the record straight. To wit, monthly job growth under Sleepy Joe Biden was 31X faster than what has been posted during the first 14 months of the Trump’s second turn in the Oval Office.

So here’s the thing. No one with even a minimal regard for facts and reality should dare be saying that he has caused the US economy to pivot from bust to boom. Clearly under Trump 2.0 the US jobs market has been struggling just to keep its head above water.

Total Nonfarm Jobs, December 2020 to February 2026

In truth, however, even treading water is not an accurate description of the actual deterioration in the jobs figures that has been going on underneath the top line. To wit, during the Donald’s first 14 months there was actually negative growth in the jobs market outside of the government funded education, health and social services sector.

That’s right. All the meager top line jobs gain since December 2024 and then some has been in sectors dependent almost entirely on taxes and borrowing by Uncle Sam. So we’d be loath in the extreme to call that evidence of a new Golden Age of Capitalist Prosperity in America.