If the Donald’s Big Beautiful Tariffs were the key to revitalizing America’s manufacturing sector, you wouldn’t see anything like the graph below. To wit, the index of US manufacturing output—-which measures physical volume, not inflated dollars—-posted at 98.7 in June 2026 or exactly where it stood in April 2005.

That’s right—21 years to nowhere!

Moreover, during six of the last ten years US trade policy has been under the sway of Trump-O-Nomics. Accordingly, the weighted average tariff on imported foreign goods posted at 7.7% in 2025 or 4.5X higher than the de minimis 1.7% level of 2012.

Still, no cigar despite all this alleged “help” from the Trump tariffs. The fact is, manufacturing output has been trending lower for years, and last year the index was nearly 3% below the level achieved when Obama was allegedly selling out American industry to “Chiina” and other global malefactors in 2014.