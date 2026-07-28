As we indicated in Part 1, it was not free market capitalism that failed in the farm sector during the 1930s. it was the massive war spending and easy money policies of Washington during 1914 to 1929 that swamped American agriculture under a tidal wave of booming exports, soaring land prices and ballooning debt—all of which was based on artificial economics and all of which collapsed after the October 1929 stock market crash.

To repeat, between the 1928/1929 peak and the Great Depression bottom in 1932-1933 all four pillars of this faux farm prosperity plunged sharply lower:

Farm Exports: -60%.

Farm prices: -55%.

Farm net income: -75%.

Farm land value: -46%

Accordingly, with debt sky high from the 1920 farm borrowing spree and cash income at rock bottom, the rules of arithmetic took over. The ratio of debt to farm income soared from 150% on the eve of the 1929 crash to a staggering 600% in 1932.

Needless to say, the above leverage spike, in turn, triggered a massive rise in farm loan delinquencies and foreclosures. As shown in the graph below, the foreclosure rate per 1,000 farms (red line) doubled from 1929 levels and reached 8X the rate recorded in 1920. In absolute terms, more than 200,000 of the nation’s 6.0 million farms were foreclosed in 1933 alone (blue line). And over the entire period from 1926 to 1939, total farm foreclosures are estimated at 1.8 million or 30% of all US farms in operation after the WWI agricultural boom.

As it happened, however, the early years of the Great Depression brought every manner of crank economic theory to the forefront and many of their advocates joined the New Deal in Washington. Among these was professor Rexford Tugwell, who had FDR’s ear on the crucial matter of what had caused the Great Depression and what needed to be done to restart the wheels of commerce.

In this context, Tugwell was typical of the “over-productionist” school, which incorrectly held that “uncontrolled competition” led to chronic overproduction and falling prices. In turn, this supposedly resulted in an inability of farmers to buy the products of manufacturing industry, which further worsened the industrial depression.

So the magic elixir according to Tugwell and his circle of New Dealers around FDR was to “reflate farm prices”. That would not only end the foreclosure crisis in farm country, but also restore a balanced level of demand for industrial goods, thereby bringing the manufacturing and mining sectors back to health, as well.

Of course, Tugwell et. al. didn’t explain why this alleged core “over-production” defect of market capitalism had not manifest itself during the boom of the 1920s. And for that matter during the robust free market growth after the end of the Civil War, which had caused the US economy to grow by an average of more than 4% per year for a half-century running.

But that made no never mind in the heady environment of the New Deal and its famous “100 Days” of madcap legislation and alphabet agency creation on the banks of the Potomac. Accordingly, Tugwell, who was a hard-core statist, convinced FDR—who was a complete dilettante and opportunist on economic policy matters—that there was no solution to the soaring farm foreclosure rates depicted below other than explicit Washington-based planning and collective control of farm production.

Within weeks of FDR’s inauguration, therefore, plans to regiment both agriculture via the Agricultural Adjustment Act (AAA) and a similar scheme for industry and commerce via the infamous NRA (national recovery act) were enacted into law, and an army of Washington planners and controllers were off to the races. All operated on the false presumption that the Great Depression reflected the inability of an unplanned, competitive system to coordinate production and consumption, and therefore required government-directed planning and control.

This point cannot be emphasized enough. The early or so-called first New Deal literally set Hayek on his head. As opposed to his valid point that only the free market possessed the requisite information and mechanisms to coordinate society-wide economic activity through voluntary exchange and open competition, the New Dealers held the the Hayakian free markets were the actual cause of the Great Depression; and that only government “planners” had the ability to overcome the “chaos and waste” of competitive markets.

Actually, it required nothing of the kind. In the case of the agriculture sector, the soaring foreclosures depicted in the graph below were not evidence of a permanent failure of the free market at all. To the contrary, it represented a one-time purge of bad debts that had built-up in the farm sector owing to booming exports, inflated farm prices and unsustainable cash flows.

Indeed, as the great Andrew Mellon correctly told President Herbert Hoover (who hadn’t listened) the only thing that was needed was a one-time liquidation of excess debt, boom-time malinvestments and a market-determined shrinkage of redundant and unprofitable capacities. Enable that and the depression would then solve itself.

Or as Mellon so colorfully put it according to Hoover’s memoirs:

“Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate. It will purge the rottenness out of the system. High costs of living and high living will come down. People will work harder, live a more moral life. Values will be adjusted, and enterprising people will pick up the wrecks from less competent people.”

Needless to say, surrounded by quacks, socialists, collectivist planners and sundry other promoters of magical cures, FDR was not about to go the route that even Herbert Hoover had abjured. Instead, he led Washington into the permanent business of both macro- and micro-management of the US economy. In the farm sector the very worst of this New Deal statism has never really been abandoned.

To reprise, the 1933 AAA defined the farm depression as rising from a permanent condition of chronic overproduction, not the actual temporary and remediable problem of excess debt and inflated land prices. Farmers, it claimed, had “over produced” and would continue to generate too much cotton, wheat, corn, and hogs relative to domestic and foreign demand unless curtailed by the wise hand of Washington planners.

This chronic excess production, in turn, allegedly drove prices below the cost of production, thereby trapping the countryside in a downward spiral of economic contraction, rampant foreclosures and poverty. Accordingly, the AAA bolted off the starting line with a scheme to pay farmers to reduce acreage and destroy surplus livestock even after the 1933 crop season was already well underway by June when the AAA became law.

The alleged simple minded aim was to restore price “parity” with the prosperous pre-war years of 1909–1914, but by the end of 1932 farm prices had already plunged to just 68% of their 1914 levels. So what amounted to a massive economic re-engineering campaign was undertaken to rebalance the farm markets right in the middle of the crop season.

For instance, more 40 million acres had already been planted to cotton in the south the day the AAA was signed, but it nevertheless paid farmers to plow-up nearly 11 million of these cotton acres in a effort to elevate prices during the coming harvest season. Likewise, more than 6.0 million spring pigs and sows were slaughtered at taxpayer expense on the theory that farm incomes would be boosted by the resulting higher prices, enabling farmers to purchase more apparel, housewares and automobiles.

This was all economic nonsense, of course, but a variation of the 1933 scheme continued year after year during the New Deal under what was claimed to be a more orderly “allotment” program. Therein Washington officials presumed to determine the “right” national volume of output for each crop, and to then allocate that volume among the states, counties, and individual farms, and to then use financial inducements and penalties to enforce compliance.

The goal of this top-down pyramid was to generate a balance of supply and demand consistent with the reflation of farm prices to “parity”, which was the supposed purchasing-power relationship between farm products and industrial goods that had prevailed in the golden years 1909–1914.

This utterly whacky “parity” theory, of course, completely ignored the real sources of the crisis. Between 1900 and 1929 total cropland harvested in the United States expanded by roughly 50 percent, from approximately 200 million acres to nearly 300 million acres. This dramatic gain in part resulted from the booming but unsustainable export markets triggered by the Great War, and also the easy money of the Roaring Twenties, as we explained in Part 1. But it also got a big boost, ironically, from the sweeping mechanization of farming that occurred in the US during that three decade period.

To wit, this massive 50% gain in farm production capacity is not immediately evident in conventional acreage statistics because they miss the enormous release of land previously required to feed the draft-animal population (horses and mules). Thus, in 1900 there were approximately 22 million horses and mules on farms, requiring an estimated 80 million acres of hay and grain simply to keep them working.

In contrast, by the early 1930s the stock of draft animals had already declined to roughly 19 million head and would fall further to about 14 million by 1939, thereby freeing tens of millions of acres for commercial production. In short, the mechanization of American agriculture liberated a hidden reserve of cropland on the order of 30–40 million acres or more between 1900 and the late 1930s.

Accordingly, when cropland is measured on a net basis—total harvested acres minus the acreage needed to feed horses and mules—the expansion of land available for commercial production was steep indeed. It amounted to nearly +100 million of new acres in commercial production between 1900 and 1932.

Again, this vast enlargement of the agricultural plant was not the organic result of rising domestic demand. Instead, it was driven by two temporary and ultimately unsustainable forces: Namely, an extraordinary surge in export demand during and immediately after World War I, itself financed in large part by the Wall Street foreign-bond boom and official U.S. loans to the Allies; and also an accompanying wave of cheap credit that funded land acquisition, improvements, and mechanization, including the conversion millions of acres of grazing pastures or otherwise un-tilled lands into commercial crops and livestock production.

The result was classic malinvestment—resources pulled into marginal, high-cost, low-yield acreage that could be justified only so long as wartime and early-postwar prices and credit conditions persisted. But as we have seen, when European demand collapsed after 1930 and the debt incurred to expand the land base remained, cash incomes proved insufficient to service the debt claims that had been written against them.

By 1932 farm debt stood at roughly six times net cash income. Foreclosure rates soared. The problem was not that markets failed to clear, say, wheat supply and demand; it was that debt-bloated farm balance sheets and an expanded acreage base built on a temporary demand shock could no longer be sustained at postwar prices.

Needless to say, a market solution would have allowed debt liquidation, lower land values, and the selective withdrawal of the high-cost acreage brought into production during the boom. But the AAA shut down that route lock, stock and barrel—-leaving a socialistic farm sector legacy that remains to this very day.

That is to say, the AAA chose the opposite path to adjustment: It froze historical production patterns and used the state to prop up prices and incomes for one and all farmers via its power of the purse and legal coercion.

The AAA Machinery of Central Allocation

The operational heart of the original AAA was the acreage allotment. A national production goal was first set for each “basic” commodity, which was the volume judged necessary to meet domestic and residual export demand at parity prices. The estimated national supply requirement was then translated into a nationwide planted acreage target based on normal yields.

That national acreage target, in turn, was then prorated downward. States received shares based on their historical contribution to national output. Counties received shares of the state total. Finally, each individual farm received an acreage allotment calculated as a percentage of its own base-period plantings, usually the average acreage devoted to the crop in a recent multi-year window such as 1928–1932. Even Joe Stalin would have been impressed by the precision of the paint-by-the-numbers push-down to the farm level peasants of what amounted to FDR’s gosplan for wheat, cotton, corn, etc.

By design, of course, the system was deliberately backward-looking. A farm that had expanded aggressively during the wartime and 1920s boom retained a larger claim on future production rights than a more conservative neighbor who didn’t load up his balance sheet with new debt and added acreage.

Likewise, high-yield, low-cost producers were treated identically, on a percentage basis, with marginal, high-cost producers. There was no mechanism for the market to signal which acres should remain in production and which should exit. The cutback was uniform, one-size-fits-all, and politically negotiated at every level of the administrative hierarchy. That is to say, the New Deal farm program was the essence of statism or the politicization of economic life.

In effect, the AAA took the very acreage expansion that constituted the malinvestment of the boom years—including the land freed by the decline of the horse-and-mule economy—and locked it into the permanent structure of production rights. The high-cost, low-yield land brought into cultivation by wartime demand and cheap credit was rewarded with a pro-rata share of the national allotment.

Absurdly, therefore, low-cost, high-yield farms were required to shrink so that the marginal acres could stay in the game and collect government welfare payments!

Moreover, compliance was secured by a combination of carrots and sticks. Farmers who signed contracts and stayed within their allotments received direct “rental” or “benefit” payments financed by a processing tax on the first domestic handling of the commodity. For wheat, these payments ran approximately 28–30 cents per bushel on the domestic-allotment portion of base production (roughly 54 percent of historical output).

Critically, the so-called “rental payment” was government compensation for the idled or “diversion” acreage, which was supposedly put into conservation reserve for society’s benefit. So the “rental payment” was based on the historical allotment quantity, not on actual current harvest. A farmer could suffer a total crop failure from drought and still collect the full rental check, provided he had reduced planted acreage as required. He could also have sat on his porch in a rocking chair during the planting season and sowed no acres at all, but still collect his rental check on the “diversion” acreage he had not planted.

In addition, the newly created Commodity Credit Corporation began offering non-recourse loans as a second form of compliance inducement. The farmer could store the crop, borrow at a fixed rate per bushel against it, and then exercise an “I win, you loose” option. To wit, if the market price failed to rise above the loan rate per bushel, the compliant farmer could simply forfeit the stored bushels to Uncle Sam and keep the loan money. And if prices did rise above the loan level, he could sell the crop, pay back the loan and keep the upside profit.

Yes, this was a very special kind of socialism, but this so-called “non-recourse loan” lived on for decades and decades as the central pillar of the farm welfare payment system. In this case, of course, the loan rate functioned as a practical price floor for those who played by the rules. No farmer would ever sell his crop below the loan rate because he would loose money after paying back the loan. So it was better to give Uncle Sam the collateral (bushel of corn) and get the loan cancelled instead.

Again, this entire apparatus was designed to orchestrate national supply. By controlling the aggregate acreage planted and by removing excess stocks from the open market through CCC loans and purchases, the Washington planners intended to lift prices toward the 1909–1914 parity standard.

It amounted to economic planning on a continental scale, administered through a dense network of local committees, county agents, and federal bureaucrats. Yet because the planning was based on historical shares rather than relative efficiency, it preserved the least efficient margin of the expanded acreage base and forced more efficient producers to absorb a disproportionate share of the required contraction.

The 1938 Consolidation and the Long Continuity

The Supreme Court’s 1936 decision in United States v. Butler invalidated the processing-tax mechanism of the original AAA. Congress responded with the Soil Conservation and Domestic Allotment Act of 1936 and, more importantly, the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1938.

The latter statute is the true charter of modern American farm policy. It regularized non-recourse CCC loans as the central price-support instrument, tied loan rates to a percentage of parity (initially in a range such as 52–75 percent), retained acreage allotments, and added marketing quotas that could be imposed when supplies were deemed excessive. Direct parity payments continued in modified form.

From that point forward, the essential architecture remained intact for more than half a century. Later modifications such as target prices, deficiency payments, set-asides, and later counter-cyclical and crop insurance-based supports all descended from the 1938 framework. The percentages and formulas changed; the underlying premise—that the federal government must manage aggregate supply and underwrite a politically determined income floor—did not change at all.

Even the market-oriented reforms of the 1980s and 1990s left large elements of the system in place. The non-recourse loan, the concept of a reference price related to historical parity or cost of production, and the use of government payments to induce acreage restraint all survived. By the 2020s the annual cost of federal farm programs had grown into the tens of billions of dollars—approximately $55 billion in recent estimates when all commodity, crop-insurance, conservation, and related outlays are tallied.

Market Adjustment versus Political Pro-Rationing

Needless to say, a free market confronting excess capacity and burdensome carry-over stocks would have produced a very different outcome. Falling cash prices and weak futures would have rendered high-cost, low-yield acreage unprofitable first. These marginal crop lands—such as in the Dakotas and parts of Nebraska and Colorado, for instance—had been brought into production by the wartime export boom and the cheap credit of the 1920s. But after the 1929 crash they were precisely the acres that represented the malinvestment, including much of the land freed by the decline of draft animals, which would have shifted into pasture, fallow, or alternative uses on the free market.

Low-cost, high-yield producers in the black dirt of Illinois and Iowa, by contrast, would have continued or even expanded. The adjustment would have been selective, geographically uneven, and driven by relative costs and returns rather than by historical base acreage. Debt that could not be serviced would have been written down through foreclosure or negotiation, and land values would have fallen until they again reflected prospective earning power.

The AAA, of course, inverted this logic. By assigning every farm a pro-rata share of the required national cutback, the New Deal scheme protected the marginal producers who had expanded most aggressively during the unsustainable boom, even as it forced more efficient farms to shrink in order to accommodate them. It prevented the market from weeding out high-cost capacity and instead socialized the burden of adjustment across the entire sector.

In doing so it converted a temporary balance-sheet and malinvestment crisis that originated in the unique circumstances of 1914 to 1929 into a permanent claim on the US Treasury. That is to say, the AAA became a living embodiment of President Reagan’s reminder about the eternal life of government programs and bureaus.

The political constituency created by the program ensured that the controls and payments would far, far outlive the emergency that allegedly justified them.The underlying error, of course, was theoretical. Markets do not systematically generate “overproduction” in the sense the New Dealers imagined. Prices and quantities adjust. When they appear not to, the usual cause is prior distortion—credit expansion, speculative land values, or government intervention itself.

The AAA treated the symptom of low prices by suppressing output through state power, while leaving the underlying excess of debt, inflated capitalization, and boom-era acreage to be resolved only partially and slowly. By the late 1930s debt loads and land values had in fact declined substantially, largely through the painful process of foreclosure and write-down that the AAA had sought to cushion.

Yet the institutional machinery of supply management and income support remained, and with it the protection of the high-cost farms and acreages on the margin that the free market would have liquidated. That machinery is the direct ancestor of today’s farm safety net.

To be sure, the language has changed—from “parity” to “reference prices,” from “allotments” to “base acres,” from processing taxes to crop-insurance premium subsidies—but the core idea persists: Namely, that the federal government, rather than the price system, should determine the overall level of agricultural production and guarantee a politically acceptable return to those who comply.

The result is a form of producer socialism for one sector of the economy, sustained by the same political logic that has preserved so many other New Deal interventions. What began as an emergency response to the collapse of a wartime boom and the malinvestment it induced became, and remains, a permanent feature of the American Welfare State.

For want of doubt, here is a rack-up of farmer welfare payments for the last decade. Not one of these programs can be justified by free market economics. In particular, the periodic surges of “disaster aid” shown in the table is a special miscreant. For crying out loud, farming is not an indoor sport!

Farm economics are grounded in the averages of good, bad and middling weather years. And if farmers wish to avoid the occasional cash flow curtailments of really bad weather outbreaks they can buy commercial crop insurance and give up the premium payments each and every year in order to eliminate the episodic downside.

But they sure as hell shouldn’t have their premium payments subsidized by the typical 63 cents on the dollar. Yet as the table below shows on line 7 these insurance premium subsidies have cost taxpayers $91 billion over the last decade alone.

So, yes, the fetid legacy of the New Deal farm programs is a batch of rural Welfare Queens like no other. In fact, according to an American Enterprise Institute analyses using USDA ARMS data, approximately 60% of total farm subsidies (~$33 billion out of ~$55 billion based on 2026 estimated outlays) flow to about 150,000 of the largest farm operations.

That’s right, and the math is overwhelming: These top 7.5% of the nations 2.0 million farmers have average incomes ranging from $400,00o to $1.0 million + per year and net worth ranging from from $4 million to $15 million.

Back in the day, we had a concept which said that welfare benefits should only go to the”truly needy”, not what President Reagan called the Welfare Queens. As it happens, during the current year Washington will bestow upon the top 150,000 farmers welfare benefits of approximately$220,000 EACH.

Its pretty obvious to which category these legatees of the New Deal belong!

Note:

13 Comp Inc. = Total subsidies (line 8) + Net Market Cash Income (line 11)

14 Welfare % = Total subsidies (line 8) ÷ Comp Inc. (line 13) × 100