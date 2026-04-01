The Donald plunged into one hell of a hornets nest when he took the bait from Bibi Netanyahu and launched an all out “kinetic” war on Iran (as distinguished from the brutal economic war Washington has been waging for decades). But now that the gasoline pump price has breached $4/gallon and is heading higher, he’s desperately looking for an off-ramp.

Yet the one he has seized upon in the last 48 hours or so is not even remotely fit for purpose. To wit, he threatens to pick up Washington’s military football and go home, leaving what’s left of the Iranian government—mainly the brutish IRGC—in charge of the Strait of Hormuz. That is, operating a toll booth and military checkpoint on a waterway that had been open to world commerce free of charge until the Donald foolishly unleashed bombs and missiles on Iran on February 28th.

“we don’t import much oil from there anymore……within 2-3 weeks, we’ll leave. That’s not for us. A guy can take a mine, drop it in the water. That can be for France or whoever is using the strait”.

The presumption, of course, is that because the US imports virtually no petroleum from the Persian Gulf the new Hormuz toll booth is Europe’s and Asia’s problem, not Washington’s. And that’stechnically true but here’s the spoiler alert: What matters is not the geography of where the barrels of hydrocarbon molecules are moving from and to at any given point in time, but the level of hydrocarbon prices embedded in the digital bits coursing through the global futures and cash markets all the time and everywhere.

That’s because the latter reflects the markets’ judgement about the state of global supply, demand and inventories in totality. Unlike the Donald, traders on the exchanges are fully familiar with the potent process of market arbitrage. In this case, it means that when the same hydrocarbon molecule has radically different prices around the planet, then some enterprising traders will buy them where the price is low and ship them to where it’s high, and pocket the profit, net of shipping costs, insurance, interest carry cost and other nits and nats of market operation.