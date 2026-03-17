Let’s begin by recalling why the US Navy shot-down an Iranian airliner in July 1988 and brought 241 innocent men, women and children to their doom. The answer, of course, is that the Navy was conducting patrol operations in the Persian Gulf during the Tanker War in behalf of Iraq and its ally, Kuwait. Yet hardly 30 months later these two putative American “allies” were at each other’s throats militarily.

In the scheme of things, however, neither Iraq nor Kuwait amounted to a tinker’s dam when it came to America’s Homeland security. Still, Washington had leaned heavily on their side during the 1980s Iraq/Iran War because the denizens of Empire on the banks of the Potomac had never gotten over the humiliation resulting from the US Embassy takeover by 400 Iranian religious students, who were largely unarmed, and the prolonged 440 day hostage ordeal that ensued thereafter.

Moreover, assurance of the roughly 5 million barrels per day of oil produced by the two countries didn’t require any help from the US Navy, either. That’s because the greedy Emir of Kuwait needed maximum oil production to support the opulent life-style of himself and the Kuwaiti royalty, while Saddam Hussein needed all the oil loot he could muster in order to pay-off the warring Sunni, Shiite and Kurdish factions that comprised Iraq’s religiously fractionated 27 million population and to keep his sprawling governmental dictatorship and military funded.

And yet and yet. While there was surely even less reason for getting in the middle of the Iraqi/Kuwaiti fight than there had been during the former’s invasion of Iran, it did not take the Washington War Party long to reshuffle the deck and choose sides yet again.

As of 1990, therefore, President George H.W. Bush signed up with the Emir of Kuwait; put America’s 1980s stance against Iran temporarily on the back-burner; and, instead, planted the seeds for Sunni terrorism that has plagued the world off and on ever since.