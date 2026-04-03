Perhaps it’s a bit unseemly to pile on, but one year on from Liberation Day harkens a crystal clear verdict: Trump-O-Nomics is the biggest policy con to roll down Pennsylvania Avenue yet, and it’s had plenty of competition since the salad days of Calvin Coolidge.

But then the Donald did promise his idiotic tariffs would generate a Golden Age and right quick to:

April 2nd, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn,the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again…Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country and you see it happening already….This will be indeed the golden age of America. It’s coming back and we’re going to come back very strongly.

Well, yes, if you mean roaring “back to the future” and not even to the world of 1955 where Michael J. Fox ended up in a famous movie of that name. The number of manufacturing jobs in the USA after a full year of Liberation Day magic was 12.591 million, which figure, in fact, is lower than the number posted in, well, September 1941!

That’s right. There were more manufacturing jobs in the USA at a time before Pearl Harbor and before97.2% of today’s population of 342 million was even born. So no one with two eyes to see should be boasting about “roaring back” in any way, shape or form.