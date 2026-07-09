In Part 2 we referred to the massive amounts of excess debt generated by what amounts to Keynesian monetary central planning as being Brobdingnagian in aspect. And we intended no hyperbole.

In fact, using the 1955 Golden Era’s ratio of total public and private debt to national income (GDP) at 1.4X, here is the build-up of the current $70 trillion of excess debt now hanging like a financial sword of Damocles over the financial markets and US economy.

Indeed, this data makes clear that the main thing being cooked up behind the screen by the monetary wizards at the Eccles Building—especially since Greenspan’s arrival—-was the false elixir of debt, more debt and still even more debt. After all, during the 70 years after 1955 total US public and private debt outstanding rose by a staggering 190X, from $600 billion to $113.6 trillion.

And, yes, there was a fair amount of economic growth and an even more fulsome inflation of the price level during that seven decade interval. But, still, the debt growth far outpaced both of these macr0-drivers, thereby causing the national leverage ratio—or ratio of total public and private debt to nominal GDP—-to rise from 141% in 1955 to 370% at present.

In a word, the legacy of activist central banking since the mid-1960s has been the saddling of American free enterprise with what amounts to a rolling and perpetual national LBO. And like in all leveraged buyouts, it is the existing shareholders who get the loot, not the workers, businessmen and consumers who subsequently labor under its crushing burden of debt.