Ok. Can we finally dispense with the ridiculous Trumpian fiction that his presidencies have generated the Greatest Economy Ever?

This claim is just so barking untrue that it damn near reaches the level of the proverbial Big Lie. The truth is this: On the bottom line metric of real economic growth the Donald’s tenures in the Oval Office have marked the very worst economic performance during the last 80 years!

That’s right. The summary table below is based on real final sales of domestic product, which is the very same thing as real GDP—except it leaves out the impact of the highly volatile inventory change factor in the GDP accounts. This component has zero impact on any longer-term growth rate, but can seriously distort the beginning and ending quarters when you are measuring economic growth during the short span of a presidential term. For simplicity, we have also combined the terms of Kennedy-Johnson and Nixon-Ford, as well.

The resulting table speaks for itself. The post-war real growth rate average for all presidents from 1947 to 2016 was +3.2% per annum, while the average real growth rate during Trump 45 + Trump 47 to date is just 2.0%. So Trump’s not at the top of the heap at all—his average growth rate is barely three-fifths of the prior seven decade average. Dumocrats included!

Indeed, the only presidential term with a weaker figure than the Donald’s 2.0% average to date is Obama’s eight years, which came in a smidgen lower at 1.9%. And, of course, we are not mentioning the alleged Sleepy Joe “disaster”, where according to the Donald America’s economy was going down the tubes.