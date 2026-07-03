The headline “change” figures in the monthly job reports are mostly useless noise, as we are reminded once again by the huge prior month jobs revisions contained in yesterday’s June employment release. In fact, since the start of 2025, US job numbers have now been revised down in 14 out of 17 months by a total of -710,000 jobs!

During May and April alone the previously reported job change numbers were revised down by a total of -74,000: April jobs were revised down by -31,000, to +148,000, while May jobs were revised down by -43,000, to +129,000.

In all, the headline number has been reduced by -41,765 jobs per month since January 2025. If we apply this average to the tepid +57,000 nonfarm payroll gain initially reported for June, it would imply that the labor market is now generating perhaps only +15,000 new jobs per month.

Either way, in an an economy with 159,00,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, it would appear that the US labor market is approaching stall speed, at best.

Nonfarm Payroll Revisions Per Month Since January 2025