In Part 1 we revisited the late-1990s telecom and technology equipment boom and showed how booming reported sales and earnings at the tech high flyers of the day— Cisco, Nortel, Lucent and their peers—-rested upon three unstable pillars:

scorching venture-capital burn rates.

circular money flows via vendor financing.

highly speculative capital-market equity and debt funding predicated on exaggerated long-term projections.

When those pillars cracked after March–April 2000, the order books collapsed and the booming revenues and profits of these suppliers proved largely illusory. The same mechanics are at work today, only the numbers are an order of magnitude larger and the circle of participants has lengthened into a full chain of AI speculation:

chipmakers,

hyperscalers,

the frontier AI labs.

In physical terms, the chain begins with the chip suppliers. In July 2026 the leading group—NVIDIA, TSMC, Broadcom, Micron, AMD and ASML—carried a combined market capitalization of $11.05 trillion on trailing free cash flow of $236 billion. The implied multiple of 47 times free cash flow is thus patently absurd.

That valuation is not remotely supported by organic, diversified and sustainable end-market demand. Instead, it is fueled by the hyperscaler customers of the chip-makers, whose rash and sudden decision to spend an out-of-this-world 25% to 100% of their sales on CapEx have lit up semiconductor order books.

And we do mean precipitous. As recently as early 2025 none of the five largest hyperscalers planned CapEx spending above 25 percent of sales. Eighteen months later the consensus guidance for the coming twelve months ranges from 25 percent at Microsoft to 100 percent at Oracle.

Accordingly, the combined CapEx of the Big Five hyperscalers—-—Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle—is now projected at more than $1 trillion for the next year. That’s 14X the $71 billion they spent in 2019 and roughly 3% of projected 2027 nominal GDP. By way of context, it needs be noted that the historical baseline for technology sector CapEx-to-sales in the relatively sane interval of 2004–2017 was a median 4.22%.

So the current hyperscaler CapEx spending ratios are not an incremental adjustment; they are a total regime change. These five giant hyperscalers, in turn, rest their own $16.35 trillioncollective market capitalization on trailing free cash flow of only $279 billion. That’s an even more preposterous 59-times free cash flow multiple.

Their justification for these nosebleed valuations, of course, is the surge in cloud and AI-related revenue and, more importantly, the veritable explosion in purported future business embodied in soaring backlogs. Across Amazon-AWS, Microsoft-commercial cloud, Google Cloud and Oracle the combined contracted backlog has climbed into the $1.7 to $2.3 trillion range.

So just like during the dotcom mania, analysts and company spokesman are again yipping loudly about soaring “book-to-bill” ratios as evidence of booming growth ahead. Yet the composition of that backlog reveals the same kind of circularity that brought the dotcom frenzy back down to earth one quarter century ago.

In fact, this leads us to the next link in the chain of speculation—-the so-called AI labs, including OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI(Grok) and several less entrants. Independent reconstructions show that OpenAI and Anthropic alone account for roughly 40 to 50 percent of the major hyperscalers’ cloud RPO (remaining performance obligations), which includes customer billings not yet collected and unbilled customer contractual obligations. In some recent periods these two great big skunks on the woodpile accounted for upwards of 70 percent of new hyperscaler backlogs.

In detailed terms, the primary drivers of the hyperscalers’ “soaring” forward order book include:

OpenAI’s multi-hundred-billion-dollar contracts with Microsoft Azure and Oracle.

Anthropic’s more-than-$100 billion future buy order with Amazon-AWS.

The reported $200 billion Google Cloud/TPU commitment.

Related huge deals with neoclouds such as CoreWeave.

These AI labs, therefore, sit at the demand end of the AI speculation chain. OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI are the modern equivalents of the competitive carriers and internet startups of 1999. They do not generate free cash flow even remotely sufficient to fund the capacity they have ordered, as indicated by the combined –$45 billion of free cash flow during the most recent LTM period.

So to pay their bills they raise successive rounds of equity and structured capital. They also effectively convert that capital into collateral for long-term take-or-pay or reserved capacity commitments.

For want of doubt that the ultimate AI labs based demand impulse has arisen from incineration of capital rather than sales and operating cash flow, here are the most recent LTM financial flows for the three big AI labs. Self-evidently, none of them are close to break even on a cash basis, with xAI (SpaceX) having burned $27.5 billion of cash in the last year alone because it is largely building its own data centers rather than renting them from cloud vendors.

In either case—build or rent the requisite Brobdingnagian data center capacity—it is a massive capital burn that is keeping the whole AI chain alive. If fresh capital should dry-up or become inordinately expensive after a Wall Street crash, like it did in 2000-2001, the entire AI CapEx chain would likely go into thundering, compounding unwind.

Footnote:

All figures are mid-points of the best available LTM estimates as of mid-2026. Private-company data remain incomplete. Burn Rate is defined here as the simple sum of Operating Cash Flow and CapEx (both expressed as negative cash outflows).

The key point is that these huge AI lab commitments appear as backlog on the hyperscalers’ books and as contractual liabilities on the labs’ books. The hyperscalers and their partners then borrow against the contracted future cash flows from the AI labs to finance the actual construction of data centers and the purchase of chips.

At the same time, the upstream hyperscalers and chip suppliers have invested massive amounts of capital downstream into the AI labs. These investments and guarantees, in turn, give the labs the cash or borrowing power to pay for their huge orders for cloud services from the hyperscalers.

Indeed, even a brief summary of the huge capital commitments from both layers of the upstream supplier stack tell you all you need to know. The AI CapEx boom is truly a manifestation of Circle Jerk 2.0—with upwards of $120 billion of vendor capital flowing upstream to Open AI alone, and then back down again in the form of order, sales and cash flow.

Upstream Investments In Open AI:

Microsoft: $13-15 billion equity per long-standing ~27% ownership stake.

Amazon:Up to $50 billion equity commitment, partly contingent.

NVIDIA: ~$30 billion equity (earlier framework up to $100B) plus potential large guarantees.

SoftBank: ~$30 billion+ equity.

Oracle: Primarily ~$300 billion cloud commitment with limited pure equity. Total: $120 billion+ largely circular investments with big compute buy-backs.

The Circle Jerk story is pretty much the same for Anthropic. Here are the major investments from upstream suppliers in the AI stack:

Amazon: Upwards of $25–33 billion of total investment commitments to Anthropic, including about $13 billion of already funded equity and convertibles (tied to >$100 billion Anthropic cloud services spend with AWS).

Google / Alphabet: $13B+ invested to date, with up to $40B total equity + compute commitments tied to the large TPU/Google Cloud deal.

Microsoft: Up to $5 billion equity.

NVIDIA: Up to $10 billion equity.

Broadcom: Upwards of $35 billion off-balance sheet SPV-style deals with residual value support/guarantees in TPU financing structures. Total: $70–100 billion+ committed (heavily circular with cloud/TPU commitments).

The result, of course, is a mutual back-scratching closed loop in which—

Investors fund the AI labs.

the labs sign multi-year contracts with the clouds,

the clouds and intermediate developers borrow against those contracts to buy chips and build capacity,.

the chipmakers report booming record sales and profits.

And then the cash goes for another round back home, as the rising revenues and backlogs of the hyperscalers and chip suppliers validate still larger equity and debt raises up and down the chain at ever-higher valuations.

Or to cite the nursery rhyme:

To market, to market to buy a fat pig;

Home again, home again, jiggety-jig.

To market, to market, to buy a fat hog;

Home again, home again, jiggety-jog. To market, to market, to buy a plum cake;

Home again, home again, market is late.

To market, to market, to buy a plum bun;

Home again, home again, market is done.

So, as the man said, what could possibly go wrong?

This question, of course, brings up to the three pillars of the dotcom boom and bust in their contemporary form.

First, there comes capital consumption by the demand side. OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI have raised tens to more than a hundred billion dollars each in equity and convertible instruments. OpenAI’s recent rounds have reached the $100-billion-plus range at valuations north of $700–$850 billion.

That’s right. The so-called “private market” valuation of Open AI now stands at 40X its LTM run-rate of sales and an infinite multiple of its -$13.5 billion of free cash flow.

Likewise, Anthropic recently closed a $65 billion Series H at a $965 billion post-money valuation. Again, that’s 43X LTM sales and an infinite multiple of its -$4.0 billion of LTM free cash flow.

The financial data for xAI, now folded into the SpaceX entity, shows the same profit-free boom. The segment reported $3.2 billion of revenue in 2025 against a –$6.4 billion operating loss, with capital expenditure running at a massive annualized rate exceeding $30 billion.

Well, that computes to a stunning $36.4 billion of negative free cash flow, but it’s also probably the real tell. To wit, xAI is largely funding its own data centers, meaning the SpaceX is not hiding the associated debts in off-balance sheet rental agreements for future data center services. The massive negative cash flow from this “build” versus “rent” strategy, therefore, is likely representative of the real economics.

For want of doubt, it should be further noted that only a small +/- 10% of xAI’s 2025 revenue of $3.2 billion came from pure AI lab operations via the various layers of Grok subscriptions, which together generated total revenues of about $350 million. The $2.85 billion bulk of the reported xAI segment revenue still reflected the legacy X advertising and premium base.

To be sure, these subscription revenues are growing rapidly. The number of X Premium and SuperGrok subscribers across the tiers totaled approximately 6.3 million as of March 2026, generating a blended subscription annualized run rate (ARR) on the order of $1 billion. But even that is a drop in the bucket relative to its $30 billion plus per year CapEx spend.

In short, the “cash burn rates” of the AI labs are the direct analogue of the 1990s venture-funded competitive carriers that ordered routers and optical gear far in excess of sustainable traffic. As long as new capital arrives, the capacity commitments continue. The moment external funding tightens, however, the orders will stop.

Likewise, the AI CapEx chain is infested with modern vendor-style financing. In 1999–2000 the equipment makers themselves extended billions in customer financing so that buyers who could not obtain bank credit could still purchase gear. Under these cashless sales, vendors booked the full sale as revenue while holding a receivable.

Today the mechanism is more sophisticated and opaque, but functionally identical. Long-term, largely non-cancellable capacity reservations and take-or-pay contracts lock in the labs’ forward sales book. Then intermediate “neocloud” providers such as CoreWeave raise GPU-collateralized loans and delayed-draw loan facilities secured by both the physical chips and the long-term off-take contracts with OpenAI, Anthropic or Meta.

Oracle and data-center developers have also issued corporate bonds and project-level private credit packages explicitly tied to OpenAI/Stargate purchase commitments.

Beyond that, structured SPVs, such as the Apollo/Blackstone facility of roughly $35–36 billion, have arranged to purchase Google TPUs and lease them to Anthropic (with residual support from Broadcom). This placed the debt off the AI lab’s direct balance sheet while still relying on the lab’s lease payments.

Hyperscalers themselves take equity stakes in the labs and simultaneously sell them capacity, creating circular ownership and revenue recognition. In each case the supplier or an affiliated financing vehicle is effectively lending the customer the means to buy the product. When the customer later cannot pay or renegotiates these contracts, of course, the write-downs will appear on the same balance sheets as a great big xnay, which today celebrate the bulging backlogs.

The third dotcom era Ponzi Pillar was capital-market exuberance predicated on exaggerated projections. In the late 1990s the assumption that internet traffic would double every 100 days justified hundreds of billions in equity and high-yield debt for carriers and network builders.

Today the parallel assumption is that generative-AI workloads will produce durable, high-margin cash flows for decades, justifying both the labs’ valuations and the hyperscalers’ multi-hundred-billion-dollar CapEx programs. Book-to-bill ratios and remaining performance obligations are treated as proof of secular demand rather than as evidence of what much of them actually are. To wit, capital recycling.

The same sell-side commentary that once celebrated equipment order books now celebrates cloud backlogs. And the arithmetic is familiar: Every dollar of new equity or structured debt raised by an AI lab rapidly translates into a capacity commitment; every commitment supports another round of hyperscaler CapEx and chip orders; every reported revenue and backlog increase in these tiers of the AI stack supports higher equity multiples, which in turn lower the cost of further capital.

Still, one part of this Circle Jerk story represents something new under the sun. Namely, the scale difference is massive and decisive.

Thus, at the March 2000 peak the twelve highest-flying technology names carried a combined market cap of just under $3 trillion on $38.5 billion of trailing free cash flow—an average 77X multiple. As it happened, however, five of those names later exited via bankruptcy or distressed merger at a combined residual value of just $36.6 billion. That is to say, the bubble outcome was a bust in which 96.5% of peak capitalization was obliterated by Mr. Market finding his wits.

As we showed in Part 1, even the seven survivors required 17 to 26 years to regain their 2000 market-cap peaks, and two of them only did so in the current AI wave.

By contrast, today’s chip cohort alone is capitalized at $11 trillion and the hyperscaler cohort at $16 trillion. The CapEx intensity relative to sales and to GDP is an order of magnitude higher than anything seen in the prior cycle. The absolute dollar volume of contractual commitments between labs and clouds already exceeds the entire peak annual revenue of the global communications-equipment industry in 2000.

In this context, xAI illustrates both the continuity and the variation. Unlike OpenAI and Anthropic, which remain almost pure renters of capacity, xAI has constructed its own large Colossus clusters in Memphis and uses Oracle Cloud as the principal external partner for additional training and inference. It has even begun leasing surplus capacity from Colossus 1 to Anthropic, turning part of its owned infrastructure into a temporary neocloud revenue stream.

Yet the underlying economics remain those of a frontier lab: Massive ongoing losses, CapEx that dwarfs current revenue, and reliance on external capital (now mediated through the SpaceX balance sheet) to fund the next scaling step.

As indicated above, xAI’s subscription economics, while growing, still represent a modest fraction of the capital being deployed. But the pattern is the same: Capital is consumed to build or reserve capacity in anticipation of future cash flows that have not yet materialized at the required scale.

At the end of the day, of course, history does not repeat with identical actors or identical instruments. The 1990s cycle centered on optical and routing equipment sold to carriers; the present cycle centers on GPUs, custom accelerators and data-center shells sold ultimately to model trainers or what the speculators are please to call AI labs.

The financing vehicles have evolved from simple vendor notes to SPVs, GPU-backed term loans and residual-value guarantees. The absolute sums have grown from tens of billions to trillions. What has not changed is the core vulnerability: A large fraction of the reported demand is financed by the temporary recycling of investor capital rather than by the organic cash generation of end users.

When that recycling slows—whether because private valuations compress, public equity markets reassess the durability of AI cash flows, or credit markets demand higher spreads for AI-linked paper—the order books will shrink. Capacity already under construction will come online into a softer demand environment. Utilization rates will fall. Write-downs on receivables, impaired assets and underutilized data centers will soar.

The chipmakers’ and hyperscalers’ revenue and profit growth rates will decelerate sharply, exactly as Cisco’s growth flipped from plus 70 percent to negative territory in a matter of weeks once the 2000 funding spigot closed.

Not surprisingly, the current valuations embed the opposite assumption: Namely, that the present rate of capacity addition and the present rate of capital recycling can continue indefinitely. At 47Xfree cash flow for the chip group and 59X for the hyperscalers, the market is pricing in decades of uninterrupted compounding. The AI labs’ multi-hundred-billion-dollar commitments, therefore, are treated as ironclad evidence of secular demand rather than as leveraged bets on continued access to cheap capital.

In all, the circle is tighter and the numbers larger than in 2000, but the logic is identical. Capital flows in at the top of the chain, is converted into capacity commitments in the middle, and appears as revenue and backlog at the bottom—until the flow of new capital slows.

At that point the reported prosperity of the entire chain will be revealed to have been, in significant measure, the velocity of money rather than the productivity of the underlying investment. That is the sense in which the present episode is Dotcom Bubble Redux at vastly greater scale.

The three musketeers of 2000— scorching venture and growth-equity burn rates, circular vendor-style financing, and fanciful capital-market projections—have simply moved up the technology stack from routers and fiber to GPUs and foundation models.

The hyperscalers occupy the role once played by the equipment vendors; the AI labs occupy the role once played by the competitive carriers; the chipmakers occupy the role of the component suppliers whose fortunes rose and fell with the order books of the middlemen.

Still, the arithmetic of the circle jerk is the same. Only the zeros have multiplied.