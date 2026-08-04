In Part 1 we revisited the late-1990s telecom and technology equipment boom and showed how booming reported sales and earnings at the tech high flyers of the day— Cisco, Nortel, Lucent and their peers—-rested upon three unstable pillars:

scorching venture-capital burn rates.

circular money flows via vendor financing.

highly speculative capital-market equity and debt funding predicated on exaggerated long-term projections.

When those pillars cracked after March–April 2000, the order books collapsed and the booming revenues and profits of these suppliers proved largely illusory. The same mechanics are at work today, only the numbers are an order of magnitude larger and the circle of participants has lengthened into a full chain of AI speculation:

chipmakers,

hyperscalers,

the frontier AI labs.

In physical terms, the chain begins with the chip suppliers. In July 2026 the leading group—NVIDIA, TSMC, Broadcom, Micron, AMD and ASML—carried a combined market capitalization of $11.05 trillion on trailing free cash flow of $236 billion. The implied multiple of 47 times free cash flow is thus patently absurd.