If you don’t think the so-called hyperscalers have jumped the shark on CapEx spending, take a gander at the graph below. During the relatively sane interval between 2004 and 2017 with respect to stock market action in the tech sector, the median tech company reported CapEx at a modest 4.22% of sales.

Moreover, we think that period represents a reliably solid baseline because it came after the dotcom boom and bust, but before the AI mania began to infect the Big Tech in any material way. So when suddenly the hyperscalers are pouring 50% to 100% of sales into CapEx it cannot be gainsaid that we are in a totally different financial universe, and one, in fact, which is something wholly new under the sun.