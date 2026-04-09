As we indicated in Part 2, one of the crucial features of the Fortress America Defense budget is that it funds virtually none of the war toys which the White House juvenile boys— Trump, Hegseth and Rubio—used to bring mayhem to the Persian Gulf. And did so for no valid reason of Homeland Security whatsoever.

As was also evident from the discussion of the Invincible Nuclear Deterrent and the Attack Submarine Force for Coastal Defense, there is virtually no weapons systems in these two components that could be misused by Washington to conduct overseas wars of aggression. That is, no capabilities to launch large armadas of intervention, invasion and occupation in faraway places around the plant, such as the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Taiwan or eastern Europe.

That’s because the triad nuclear weapons systems by design have a purely retaliatory and deterrent function. Likewise, our proposed Attack Submarine Force could not operate effectively outside of US coastal waters because it would have no foreign bases or surface ships to provide provide military intelligence, operating instructions and other real time support.

The same is true of the remaining five elements listed in the summary below, and amplified further in the sections which follow. And that’s most especially true of the $65 billion U.S. Airspace Defense component discussed in the first section.

Fortress America Defense Budget:

Invincible Nuclear Deterrent: $95 billion. Attack Submarine Force—Coastal Waters Defense: $25 billion. Fighter Aircraft—U.S. Airspace Defense: $65 billion. Cruise Missile & Drone Swarm Defense of North America: $20 billion. Homeland Defense Land Forces: $75 billion. Homeland Cyber/Electronics Warfare Defense: $15 billion. Pentagon Overhead & Secy of Defense: $5 billion Total Fortress America Defense Budget: $300 Billion.

3. Fighter Aircraft Force—U.S. Airspace Defense:$65 billion