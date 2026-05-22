It is perhaps fitting that the Donald swore-in a new Fed Chairman today—and with not so much as hint that he recognized the irony at hand. To wit, he did bestow fulsome praise on what we believe to be our next Paul Volcker in waiting. But that was apparently because the Donald admires Kevin Warsh for marrying into the billionaire Lauder family, not because he has even a clue that Warsh will actually be the first sound money advocate to reign at the Eccles Building since the early 1980s.

What the Donald somehow overlooked when he made his selection for the single most powerful job on the planet is that Kevin Warsh spent crucial years in the nation’s money factory as a Federal Reserve Governor during the Great Financial Crisis. He therefore knows full well that Keynesian central banking and the Fed stock market “put” are a crock.

As it happens, moreover, Warsh arrives at the Fed on the very day that the newly released University of Michigan consumer confidence survey for May plunged below the rock bottom level reported under Jimmy Carter in May 1980.

That’s right. The May index number of 44.8 was down by a whopping -10% from April and posted -13.5% below the deep sub-basement reading under Jimmy Carter exactly 46 years ago this month.

The Donald is all about winning, of course, but the win circled in the graph below is a surely not the kind any politician would be looking for ahead of an election—and most especially one with a frail Congressional majority that is the only thing which stands between him and the ignominy of impeachment, conviction and removal from office.