As yet another day of Trumpian madness unfolds, we are not sure who wins the Doofus of the Day award---the Donald, again, or his unhinged Secy of the Treasury. As it happens, the latter was apparently making a run for the money earlier this morning with this doozy:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated at a press conference today: “We will impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods if they continue to buy Iranian energy products.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated: “We will continue to buy from Iran, whether you impose 100% or even 200% tariffs—I don’t care.”

Here’s the thing, Scottie. For the reasons we laid out in Part 1 and amplify below, your blockade ploy is already coming a cropper. Even the speculators in the oil pits have figured out that Iran is months--not days--- from capitulation owing to your imaginary imminent shortages of cash, oil storage space or both. In turn, energy markets also realize this means the growing global bow wave of un-shipped oil will hit gargantuan proportions long before the mullahs cry Uncle.

Perhaps that’s why in the wee hours this AM the Brent futures price tagged exactly 2X the level it stood at when Bibi Netanyahu found his long sought “mark” in the Oval Office on February 28th.