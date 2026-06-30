By the lights of the monetary Keynesians who have ruled the roost since Greenspan became addicted to the Fed’s printing presses in the 1990s, the table below shouldn’t exist. Or it should be fingered as a Deep Fake.

After all, during the 15-year period between Q1 1951, when WWII style monetization of the public debt was ended by the so-called Treasury Accord of March 1951 and Q1 1966, the Fed’s printing press was virtually idle. Over the course of two decades its balance sheet expanded by a micr0-scopic 0.7% per year, and that’s in nominal terms.

In inflation-adjusted dollars it actually shrank by nearly -11% and dropped from 15% of GDP to just 7%.

Surely, therefore, the American economy—left unattended and undernourished by the central bank printing presses—would have tumbled into severe economic disrepair and crisis.

Alas, not at all. In fact, macroeconomic performance during that 15-year interval amounted to a modern day Golden Era the likes of which amounts to a fantasy compared to current trends. To wit, over that period—