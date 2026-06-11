Today was inflation report day, and we got a lot more of it—the Donald’s endless claims that “Joe Biden’s inflation” is all gone to the contrary notwithstanding.

In fact, the headline number racked up a gain of +4.2% on a Y/Y basis, and that’s about exactly where it was back in April 2021 just after Trump 45 (very) reluctantly vacated the Oval Office the first time

So the monthly CPI report remains a good occasion to get the story straight: To wit, the American public has been monkey-hammered by severe inflation for the last 10 years, and it was by no means just Joe Biden’s fault, either.

As shown below, our trusty trimmed mean CPI has risen by +36.0% (blue line) since December 2016; and, if you want to spell that out in terms of what a dollar earned or saved on that date is worth today, the red line gives the answer: Just 72.0 cents!