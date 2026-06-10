Today was inflation report day, and we got a lot more of it—the Donald’s endless claims that “Joe Biden’s inflation” is all gone to the contrary notwithstanding.

In fact, the headline number racked up a gain of +4.2% on a Y/Y basis, and that’s about exactly where it was back in April 2021 just after Trump 45 (very) reluctantly vacated the Oval Office the first time.

Y/Y CPI Change, April 2021 to May 2026—Back To 4%

So the monthly CPI report remains a good occasion to get the story straight: To wit, the American public has been monkey-hammered by severe inflation for the last 10 years, and it was by no means just Joe Biden’s fault, either.