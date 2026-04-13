When it comes to economics, the Donald is truly a knucklehead. So he is now preparing to monkey-hammer the entire $105 trillion global economy by putting a US naval blockade on top of the Iranian blockade.

The latter, of course, has already ground normal traffic of 115 ships per day through the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) to a single digit handful, at best. And even this de minimis daily total consists exclusively of IRGC approved shipments, mainly of Iranian crude oil at about 1.4 mb/d, going to China and other friends of Tehran.

So what we now actually have, therefore, is a dual blockade:

Iran is stopping most of the normal traffic, which is deemed as either friendly to the US and/or Israel, or which has refused to pay the $2 million per ship Iranian transit fee.

The US Navy will now be stopping the residual of shipments by Iran to friends like China and India.

Taken together, therefore, that’s zero SOH traffic starting at 10AM today of anything and everything that originates in the hydrocarbon mother-lode of the global economy. In his continuously unfolding mania against Iran, the Donald has simply stuffed an airtight cork in the narrow waterway which drives the global economy on a daily basis.