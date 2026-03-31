It was pretty obvious even before February 28th that the US economy was grinding to a halt, even as inflation was already working up a goodly head of steam. But then Bibi pulled Jared Kushner’s chain, who, in turn, told his father-in-law that the Iranian negotiators were unwilling to give up the nukes they didn’t have and that it was therefore time for POTUS to act like the school yard bully he’s always been.

So now we are going to get a globe-shaking economic conflagration erupting from the void that was the Persian Gulf commodity fountain. That includes between 20% and 50% of all the basic commodities that drive global GDP, including crude oil, LPGs, LNG, ammonia, urea, sulfur, helium and sundry more.

Accordingly, the table below shows the global share of crucial industrial commodities that now stand in harm’s way. This includes both those directly transiting the Strait of Hormuz and also the share of supply from the wider middle eastern region that is also exposed to the current Iranian War disruptions but is delivered by pipeline, train or alternative waterways like the Red Sea/Suez Canel route.

Needless to say, this ballooning dislocation of daily global commodity flows will have a double whammy effect: It will both cause production and output to fall immediately in response to soaring input costs or limited availability—even as it encourages the central banks to “help” by printing more inflationary money.

Footnote:

Hormuz = Share of world supply that transited the Strait of Hormuz

ME Region = Broader Middle East / Persian Gulf regional share of world supply (including volumes exported via pipelines, Red Sea, and other outlets)