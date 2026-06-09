As we indicated in Part 1, the 40,000 “new jobs” per month posted during the Donald’s second term to date are nothing to write home about—especially when compared to the 329,000 per monthposted during Sleepy Joe’s snooze in the Oval. But the far worse part is that even the scant new jobs generated since December 2024 are in all the wrong places.

For crying out loud. Upwards of 35% or 238,000 of these so-called “new jobs” were in the already bloated state and local government sector, while 941,000 were in the heavily government financed education, health and social services sector.

Indeed, the later figure actually represented 137% or the total 685,000 job gain over the 17 months ending in May 2026. The entire balance of the US economy, therefore, has actually lost jobs since the Donald returned to the Oval Office for the second time.

In fact, aside from the nominal 217,000, or 1.3%, gain in the low pay, part-time waiters, bartenders and hotel maid sector (leisure & hospitality), the job count in the balance of the US economy has plunged by -711,000 jobs.

That’s right. Never once has even the MSM trumpeted that the vast bulk of the US economy—-accounting for just under 100 million jobs or nearly two-thirds of the total in December 2024—has shrunk by -42,000 jobs month-in-and-month-out ever since the Donald returned to the Oval Office.