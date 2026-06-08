There is not a snowball’s chance in the hot place that the US actually created 172,000 new jobs in May, as we explain below. So, no, POTUS, it is not “raining jobs” in America.

“Despite the best efforts of the America Hating Dumocrat Party, which did its very best to DESTROY the U.S.A. during the four long years of the Autopen Administration, over 172,000AMERICANS found Jobs in the month of May alone!” he wrote, referencing his nickname for the Biden administration and adding criticism of economists for underestimating job growth. “They always say ‘April showers bring May flowers.’ Well, here in the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, in both April AND May, IT’S RAINING JOBS!” the president added.

The above is unmitigated malarkey, but we do have to hand it to the Donald: When it comes to politicized economic numbers, he’s surely the greatest cherry-picker to come down the pike in a long, long time. And that took some doing, as over the years Washington politicians have developed the selective spin of economic data into a fine art.

Still, we happen to have some direct experience with the Donald’s incredible facility in the cherry-picking business, and it unequivocally demonstrates that information is something he weaponizes 100% for the purpose of partisan and political combat. It all depends on which ox he is trying to gore at any moment in time—the truth of the matter be damned.