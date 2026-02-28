You would think by now that there would be at least a few GOP operatives on the banks of the Potomac capable of understanding cause and effect in the US economy; and also capable of distinguishing genuine free market prosperity from opportunistic political spinning of the everyday facts of economic life.

But judging by the hooping and hollering in response to the Donald’s bogus economics boasts during his Fidel Castro length SOTU Tuesday night, the GOP remains as dense about economic matters as are Democrats by their very nature. So in order to frame this point we elaborate further on the utterly specious MAGA claim that Trump-O-Nomics is already a roaring success because gasoline pump prices at $5 per gallon under Sleepy Joe are now $2 per gallon under the Donald.

Well, of course, gasoline prices are down from the tippy-top of the June 2022 price peak—just like after high noon the sun has set during each and every day of the Donald’s 402 days in office. But the boaster-in-chief now domiciled in the Oval Office didn’t have a blithering thing to do with either.

In the case of gasoline, in fact, there is something at work very akin to the predictable 24 hour rotation spin of the earth. To wit, the immensely intricate mechanism of the global crude oil market generates an endlessly fluctuating series of prices for various benchmark crude oil grades (i.e. Brent, Urals, WTI) day-in-and-day-out. This, in turn, reflects the buying, selling, producing, consuming, stockpiling and speculating activities of millions of ec0nomic actors all around the planet.

At any given time, a POTUS may take actions in the pursuit of war, peace, SPR inventory level adjustments or tariff actions, among others, which can nudge (and usually with unpredictable lags) the great adjusting and balancing mechanism of the global petroleum market slightly away from their beaten path.

But these diversions never last long or make much difference. Self-evidently, the enormous and primal economic forces of a $110 trillion global economy washing through a 100 million per day world oil market far outweigh the feeble instruments available to any given occupant of the Oval Office. And that includes the $1 trillion per year War Machine at the President’s beck and call.

For example, during the five-year period between Q4 2014 and Q4 2019, which encompassed the presidencies of Obama and Trump 1.0, the US gasoline pump price cycled in the $2.50 to $3.00 per gallon range—buffeted higher and lower owing to modest global inventory swings and supply and demand fluctuations.

Specifically, the average US pump price had posted at $2.88 per gallon under Obama in Q4 2014 and $2.63 per gallon under Trump in Q4 2019. But this wasn’t some kind of marginal “win” for the Donald; it was simply Mr. Market at work.

That is to say, the two political gasbags who occupied the Oval Office during that five-year span had virtually nothing to do with the price trends which materialized in the world oil market. Instead, during the five-year interval global production rose smartly, from 94.5 mb/d to 101.2 million b/d in Q4 2019. This 7.1% gain in global oil output meant that production remained higher than annual consumption during most of the period, averaging 97.7 mb/d versus an average consumption rate of 97.4 mb/d.

This small surplus of production over consumption looks tiny to the naked eye (just o.3% of daily production), but when extended over a five year period it does accumulate and eventually weighs on the global above ground inventory or stock levels. In fact, the daily production surplus totaled 560 million barrels over the period, causing the worldwide stocks of petroleum to rise from 7.937 billion barrels in Q4 2014 to 8.495 billion barrels in Q4 2019.

Again, a 7% increase in global stocks is not a large number, but, all things being equal, a sustained rise in stock levels causes futures market speculators to bet on falling prices, which, in turn, leads to adjustments by producers, processors, traders and users up and down the petroleum supply and user chain.

Needless to say, that’s exactly what happened during this Q4 2014 to Q4 2019. As shown in the graph below, the global benchmark crude oil price fell from $73.21 per barrel in Q4 2014 to $63.27 or by 17%. In turn, gasoline pump prices fell from he aforementioned $2.88 per gallon (Q4 2014) to $2.63 per gallon (Q4 2019) or by 8%.

The fact that the price adjustment over the period was not uniform as between crude oil and gasoline points to another complexity in the market that any given POTUS doesn’t have a damn thing to do with. We are referring here to the “crack spread” or what is essentially the mark-up refineries accrue as they buy crude oil, convert it into a slate of refined products and then sell those end products into the wholesale and retail markets downstream.

In the very long run, there is obviously a tight correlation between crude and product prices in the petroleum markets, but in the short- and middle-term there are numerous confounding factors. One of these is refinery availability owing to the need for periodic maintenance shutdowns known as “turnarounds” and also variations in the product slate as between heavier low value products such a fuel oil and high value products like jet-fuel and gasoline.

At the same time, downstream product demand varies depending upon seasonality and economic conditions, resulting in changes in product prices which are independent of production rates in the crude oil sector. In short, there are a whole bunch of rubber-bands expanding and contracting in the downstream markets, which then intersect with refinery operating tempos and crude oil production rates.

In sum, the oscillations of retail and wholesale margins, refinery cracks spreads and benchmark crude oil prices meld into an intricate dance troop. But the latter is way beyond the capacity of a POTUS to comprehend—to say nothing of conducting the entire ensemble to a performance for which he can take credit.

Put in the vernacular, the week-to-week, month-to-month and year-to-year dance of gasoline pump prices is way, way beyond the pay grade of even the president of the United States. Thus, during the five years depicted below, pump prices fell by only 25 cents per gallon, while the benchmark crude fell by 31 cents ($13.16 per bbl). But self-evidently, that was the verdict of the complex forces bearing on Mr. Market during that period, not either Obama or Trump.

Price of Brent Crude Oil Versus US Unleaded Regular Gasoline, Q4 2014 to Q4 2019

Every now and then, however, a POTUS can uncork at pitch that comes into the plate hard and low, which sharply destabilizes all of these linked crude oil, refinery, wholesale and retail markets. Exactly that happened when the Donald followed orders from the World Health Organization (WHO) and locked-down the US economy by state command in mid-March 2020.