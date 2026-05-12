Today was inflation report day, and we got a lot of it—the Donald’s claim that it’s all gone to the contrary notwithstanding. In fact, the headline number was pushing 4% Y/Y and rising, and that’s about exactly where it was deposited on Sleepy Joe’s doorstep when Trump 45 (very) reluctantly vacated the Oval Office in January 2021.

So this might be a good occasion to get the story straight: To wit, the American public has been monkey-hammered by severe inflation for the last 10 years, and it was by no means just Joe Biden’s fault, either.

As shown below, our trusty trimmed mean CPI has risen by +35.5% (blue line) since December 2016; and, if you want to spell that out in terms of what a dollar earned or saved on that date is worth today, the red line gives the answer: Just 72.5 cents!

That’s right. We are not talking ancient history here. With relentless encouragement from both the Oval Office and Capitol Hill, and from both the red and blue side of the partisan divide, the Fed has flooded Wall Street and the main street economy alike with endless rivers of fiat credit. In turn, there is no mystery about the result: Namely, exploding debt in all sectors of the US economy, relentlessly rising cost of living and sweeping misallocation of economic resources into debt-fueled speculation and malinvestment. Such as the absurd levels of CapEx that are not being flushed into the AI frenzy.

Moreover, the underlying inflationary rot shown in the graph below was absolutely a UniParty venture in spend, borrow and print. As a matter of pure math, about 40% of the cumulative 10-year inflation occurred when the Oval Office was inhabited by a red jersey and 60% by a blue jersey.