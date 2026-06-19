When it comes to sound money, honest financial markets and sustainable free market prosperity in America, we have long been plagued with bad central bankers. That’s been especially true ever since Paul Volcker was unceremoniously retired in August 1987 by the easy money Texas Republicans who took over the Reagan White House during the Gipper’s second term.

In fact, the present debt and speculation ridden US economy originated when Greenspan panicked in the opening days of his tenure. In response to the 23% crash of the stock market on Black Monday in October 1987, Greenspan put the Fed’s printing presses on overdrive and sent out his henchman to Wall Street with orders to the titans of finance to buy stock—and to do so energetically, whether they trusted the seller or issuer or not.

From Greenspan’s inaugural bailout and stock-price keeping operation of October 1987 until today’s potential return of a sound money Volckerite to the helm in the Eccles Building, the story has been one of relentless and egregious inflation. And that starts with the Fed’s balance sheet explosion and the resulting Brobdingnagian financial bubble that has emerged in the financial markets.

In turn, the starting point for grasping the enormity of these great financial deformations is to recognize one of the long lost but essential truths espoused by professor Milton Friedman. To wit, free market based economic prosperity does not require chronic inflation—at 2% per annum or any other level. Good money sustains its value over time and thereby enables the private enterprise of workers, entrepreneurs, investors, savers, inventors and speculators to be optimized.

Likewise, Friedman also held that the aggregate economy doesn’t need a central minder appointed by the state to steer the business cycle or the growth pace of output, investment, employment and income levels. To the contrary, markets are self-correcting and self-balancing: The idea that they are inherently and dangerously unstable and have some kind of death wish tendency toward under-utilization of labor and capital resources and violent collapses into recession and depression is a statist and Keynesian myth (we do repeat ourselves!)