The signs of a resurgent inflationary tide are everywhere. So it’s fair to say that the mindless money-printer who preceded the new Fed Chairman left Kevin Warsh with a great big pile of inflationary wood to chop.

The fact is, our trusty 16% trimmed mean CPI has posted at or above 3.0% most of the time for the the last 21 months, and during the last three months the average rise has been in excess of 3.6%annualized.

And, no, the bars shown below are not rear-view mirror snapshots tracking the trailing 12 months. To the contrary, they depict the annualized run rate during the current month—with a different set of the highest 8% and lowest 8% of CPI basket items eliminated each month.

So you can’t get a better, smoother instantaneous reading of the inflation trend. Yet for nearly the past two years this index has been shouting that inflation is not getting better; and that if you stay on the current 3%+ path you will increase the price level by +40% every decade.

Of course, that makes no never mind to the Donald. He will soon be loudly demanding that Kevin Warsh keep cutting already low real interest rates right into the jaws of the inflation trend shown in the graph below. Yet that is surely smoking gun evidence–if any is needed—that in the hands of Keynesian academics and politicized apparatchiks the Fed has become an Infernal Inflation Machine.