Not a good look for Kevin Warsh, taking a powder on what is self-evidently a crying need for the Fed to get its Big Fat Thumb off the money market and allow short-term rates to find a rational, noninflationary market clearing level.

Needless to say, what we show in the graph below is no such thing. Indeed, this is the very picture of the Fed’s Infernal Inflation Machine at work. To wit, during the 297 months since October 2001 the overnight money market rates represented by Fed funds have been negative in real terms fully 77% of the time!

That’s right. During most of the last quarter century—-230 months to be exact—-the Fed’s arbitrary interest rate target for the overnight market has been below zero in inflation-adjusted terms and has averaged -0.73% over the period as a whole.

But for crying out loud, negative real money rates for years on end are inherently inflationary. They fuel rampant rent-seeking speculation, leveraged carry trades of every sort, inflationary borrowing in both the public and private sectors of the economy and massive distortions in bond and stock markets owing to the manner in which the Fed’s rate pegging policies torture the yield curve and the market’s risk-free cap rate.

Even now, as of June 2026, the real funds rate was only +1.00%. And surely that’s not remotely burdensome to the main street economy. Nor is it any kind of remediation whatsoever for what amounts to a quarter-century of inflationary money-printing.

A Quarter Century Of Negative Real Money Rates By The Fed, October 2001 to June 2026

To be sure, we are talking about monetary inflation in its entirety, not just the latest blip in the CPI or PCE-deflator. Even then, however, the running inflation rates, no mater which measuring stick you use, are not remotely back in the box. On a Y/Y basis the current readings are as follows:

16% trimmed mean CPI: +2.8%.

PCE deflator: +3.1%.

PPI final demand: +5.7%.

Y/Y Inflation Trends Since January 2021

The real issue here, however, is not whether the Fed should have fiddled the Fed funds rate upward by 25 basis points or even 50 basis points. That wouldn’t amount to even a band-aid relative to the massive inflationary pressures which suffuse the American economy, including the financial markets where asset prices have been inflated to a fare-the-well for decades now.

Accordingly, the fact that the Federal Open Market Committee, under new Chairman Kevin Warsh, voted to hold the federal funds target range steady at 3.50% to 3.75% is largely beside the point. Nor does it matter all that much that three regional presidents—Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan—-at least had the gumption to dissent in favor of an immediate quarter-point hike, citing the obvious fact of persisting inflationary pressures.

To the contrary, the real skunk on the woodpile is the post-meeting statement, which reaffirmed the Committee’s policy of “maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.”

But that’s exactly the fricking problem!

It is the massive excess reserves in the financial system—built up especially since Bernanke went bananas with the printing presses during the Lehman Brothers meltdown and after—that is the fertile hatchery from which today’s chronic and comprehensive monetary inflation arises.

In this context, the graph below tells you all you need to know. When Bernanke shifted the Fed’s printing presses to warp speed in September 2008 the whole architecture of monetary policy radically changed. Instead of discretionary “puts and takes” in its discretionary management of bank reserves, as had pertained for decades as it fiddled the monetary dials to tighter or looser from meeting to meeting, the Fed simply flooded the zone with bank reserves of a Brobdingnagian magnitude never before even imaged.

Thus, the $45 billion of bank reserves deposited at the Fed on the eve of the Lehman meltdown was consistent with years and years of the Fed’s discretionary reserve management in its conduct of monetary policy, as depicted by the flat blue line before 2009. But when Bernanke plunged into massive bond-buying the Fed mechanically deposited the resulting credits into the accounts of the member banks selling it the bonds, causing reserve levels to soar like a bat-out-of-hell.

Accordingly, 20 months later in March 2010, when the stock market bottomed, bank reserves were up by a staggering 27X from their historic level to about $1.2 trillion; and then reached a peak of $2.8 trillion or 62X the historic level by August 2014.

But like the man on late night TV, the Fed said wait, there’s more!

So when the financial markets plunged into turmoil during the pandemic in March 2020 there occurred a new surge: Bank reserves soared to $3.8 trillion, which was in a wholly different financial universe at 85X its historic level-–a freakish peak which has mostly remained under the cockamamie “Ample Reserves Regime”. It thus stood at $3.0 trillion and 67X its historic trend as of June 2026.

The above graph is thundering evidence that the Ample Reserve Regime is bat shit nuts. So to understand why this week’s Eccles Building debate over a marginal 25-basis-point change in the administered target range is a sideshow it is necessary to understand how the above graph is a financial market price killer; and that the only decision at this month’s meeting that would have actual restored genuine price signals to the American financial system, and thereby noninflationary prosperity, was an unambiguous announcement of intent to dismantle the Ample Reserves Regime (ARR) lock, stock, and barrel.

Until this massive structural distortion is removed, short-term money markets will remain financially constipated, longer-duration debt and equity capital markets will continue to operate under baleful, policy-induced leverage, and the Federal Reserve will remains trapped in a role it was never designed to play.

The Constipation of the Money Markets

Under the ARR the Fed no longer steers the federal funds rate by fine-tuning the day-to-day quantity of reserves. Instead it administers two key rates—Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) paid to banks and the Overnight Reverse Repurchase Agreement (ON RRP) rate offered to a broader set of counterparties including money-market funds—and lets arbitrageurs pin overnight rates inside a narrow, usually 25 basis points corridor between the two rates.

The result is not merely rate control. It is the systematic euthanasia of short-term price discovery. Banks will not lend reserves below IORB because they can earn the administered rate risk-free at the central bank. Money-market funds and other non-banks will not lend below the ON RRP rate for the same reason.

By the same token, if open market rates push above the administered band, the system still refuses to let genuine scarcity speak. Banks holding excess reserves will immediately lend into the higher-yielding federal funds market rather than leave the money idle at the lower IORB rate. That surge of supply, in turn, rapidly expands available overnight funds and pulls the rate back down toward the administered ceiling.

The Standing Repo Facility and the discount window thus stand ready as the hard upper bound: Any financial institution that finds private funding more expensive than the Fed’s upper target can simply borrow from the central bank, flooding the market with additional reserves and extinguishing the upward impulse. In either direction—below the floor or above the ceiling—the free play of demand and supply is systematically short-circuited. Price discovery is not merely muted; it is euthanized on both sides of the corridor.

The overnight market is therefore clamped between two administered floors. Free-market impulses—fluctuations in the demand for and supply of liquidity, shifts in private credit conditions, genuine scarcity signals—find no daylight.

The inter-bank market becomes a ghost town. Funding costs are no longer discovered through the continuous interaction of savings and demand: They are simply announced by the Board of Governors and the FOMC.

Needless to say, this is financial constipation in its purest form. The front end of the yield curve is frozen. Price signals that once transmitted information about liquidity preference, credit risk, and inter-temporal choice are extinguished. What remains is a hard administered-rate modality that removes the very mechanism by which a market economy rations overnight funds.

Soft Ceilings, Pre-Positioned Liquidity, and the Death of Scarcity

In a traditional scarce-reserves regime, an unwanted rise in overnight rates would have prompted the Open Market Desk to purchase short-term government securities, injecting reserves and restoring the target. The massive expansions of 2008–14 and 2020–22 can therefore be understood, in operational terms, as a substitute policy tool. They amount to the pre-positioning of precisely the reserves that would otherwise have been meted out on a periodic, incremental basis.

By creating trillions of dollars of excess liquidity in advance, the Fed rendered reactive open-market purchases largely unnecessary. The system now sits permanently on the flat portion of the reserve-demand curve. Ordinary fluctuations no longer move the funds rate; only changes in the administered rates do.

IORB functions as both floor and soft ceiling precisely because of this massive reserve overhang. When market rates threaten to rise above IORB, banks with excess balances lend into the market, expanding supply and pulling the rate back down.

Without the current multi-trillion-dollar stock of excess reserves, the market’s supply response would be far weaker. The Fed would again be forced into active reserve quantity management. The overhang is therefore the real anchor that keeps money-market rates pinned near the policy corridor—well insulated from free-market forces that would otherwise assert themselves

The cost of maintaining this architecture is not theoretical. Since the rapid rise in policy rates began in 2022, the Federal Reserve has paid hundreds of billions of dollars in interest on reserve balances and reverse-repo liabilities. Annual outlays peaked near $280 billion in 2023 (roughly $177 billion on depository balances plus over $100 billion on reverse repos) and remained elevated at more than $220 billion in 2024 before moderating somewhat as rates were adjusted and balances declined.

In all, the Fed has paid out $800 billion in interest transfers to banks and money market funds since March 2022 in what is surely a classic case of taking coals-to-Newcastle. That is to say, these are bribery payments to the financial system to induce compliance with its instructions and rate targets via deploying the massive reserves the Fed had earlier printed for the same purpose.

Indeed, these interest payments are the literal fuel that keeps the constipation in place. Without continuous remuneration, banks and money funds would seek higher returns in private markets, and the administered floor would crack.

Mother’s Milk of the Carry Trade

A frozen front-end is the mother’s milk of leveraged carry. With overnight funding costs locked at administered levels, market participants are invited to borrow short and lend longer, harvesting residual term premia that the central bank has not fully suppressed.

In Treasury and related fixed-income markets this dynamic has proliferated into a dense undergrowth of leveraged basis trades—cash-futures basis, swap-spread packages, and relative-value constructions financed in the repo market.

These positions are often thinly capitalized and largely invisible until an exogenous shock arrives. A sudden margin call, a failed auction, a geopolitical surprise, or a liquidity vacuum can force simultaneous unwinds. So the same positions that appeared low-risk in calm times reverse into forced selling, amplifying price gaps and draining liquidity precisely when it is most needed.

The distortion does not stop at fixed income. Negligible or tightly administered short rates propagate into equity markets through the cheap implicit carry cost of futures and options. Equity-index futures, single-stock futures, and the financing embedded in options market-making all depend on the short-term interest rate as the cost of carry.

When that rate is policy-pinned, the expense of maintaining large directional or volatility positions collapses and the risk of a sudden spike in short-term funding markets is eliminated. Speculators and market-makers can therefore warehouse greater leverage at lower ongoing cost.

Equity-market positioning becomes subsidized by the same constipated money-market regime. Any abrupt change in administered rates—or any loss of confidence that the Fed will keep the short end frozen—can transmit stress directly into futures rolls, option skew, and cascading margin calls. In both cases the Ample Reserves Regime does not merely eliminate these risks and quiet overnight markets; it systematically subsidizes a web of leveraged positions across the capital structure. The longer the constipation persists, the more brittle the superstructure becomes.

The Path Back to Market Discipline

The near-term operational implications of dismantling the regime are straightforward, if politically difficult.

First, the Warsh Fed needs to announce an end to the Ample Reserve Regime and execute a systematic, steady drain of the excess reserves that currently stand near $3 trillion. This need not be a fire-sale of the entire SOMA portfolio overnight; it requires a transparent, multi-year schedule of runoff or sales calibrated to restore scarcity without inducing disorder.

Once reserves return to a level consistent with banks’ genuine settlement and precautionary needs (i.e. under $100 billion), the Fed should also abjure going back to discretionary day-to-day reserve management. The latter was just an activist implementation of the current money market constipation.

Instead, it should return to the Discount Window as the primary standby funding facility and exclusive tool of monetary policy. The discount rate, in turn, should be re-mobilized: That is, set at the prevailing free-market overnight rate plus a meaningful penalty spread—precisely the architecture contemplated by the real-bills doctrine that animated the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

The purpose of the penalty spread is to discourage moral hazard: banks should borrow from the central bank only when private markets are unavailable or prohibitively super-expensive, not as a routine funding source.

Second, the Fed must phase out interest payments on both IORB and the ON RRP facility. Ending remuneration removes the administered floor. Overnight rates would then be determined by the continuous interaction of the demand for and supply of loanable funds. Banks would once again pay the going short-term market rate to fund their assets.

Thus, when free-market funding costs rise, they would trim loan and investment portfolios accordingly. Funding markets and reserve accounts would be re-integrated into a single continuous free market in money rather than remaining artificially segmented by central-bank administered rates.

In that environment, traditional reserve-based bank regulation—already largely obsolete under zero reserve requirements since March 2020—should be formally abandoned.

Prudential oversight would rest where it belongs: On thick equity capital cushions, high-quality liquid assets, and adequate loss reserves. The current balance-sheet-based regulatory regime already points in that direction; the Ample Reserves framework merely overlays a counterproductive quantity of excess central-bank liabilities that suppress price signals and subsidize leverage.

Restoring the Fed’s Modest Role

The Federal Reserve was never intended to be a permanent, large-scale asset manager or the continuous provider of risk-free overnight returns to the banking and money-market systems. Its original mandate contemplated a modest institution that supplied elasticity to the currency and served as lender of last resort at a penalty rate. That was its original and sound remit—and even today such a return to sound money central banking would take care of the Fed’s so-called Humphrey-Hawkins mandates.

That is to say, sound money and price-driven money and capital markets inherently generate optimum output and employment, as well as near zero inflation. The Fed doesn’t even need to fiddle with paint-by-the-numbers targets for inflation and unemployment because the right two-decimal place answer to these varible is unknowable to a monetary politburo of 12 central bankers, anyway.

The printing-press expansions of 2008 and 2020, however understandable in the heat of crisis, produced an operating framework that has now outlived any temporary justification. The Ample Reserves Regime is not a technical refinement; it is a structural intervention that freezes the most important price in a market economy—the price of short-term money—and thereby distorts every subsequent calculation of risk, return, and capital allocation.

Chairman Warsh and his colleagues spent July 29 debating whether the administered target range should be 3.50–3.75 percent or 25 basis points higher. That debate, while not irrelevant to the inflation fight, leaves the deeper pathology untouched.

The only decision capable of restoring vigorous market forces to the constipated money markets—that is, draining the excess reserves that pin overnight rates, ending the interest subsidies that fuel carry trades, and of returning the central bank to its originally intended role— is the explicit, public commitment to dismantle the Ample Reserves Regime in its entirety.

Until that commitment is made, every subsequent rate decision will be made inside a system whose most important price has been administratively extinguished.

Free markets cannot function when the foundation of the yield curve has been turned into a policy utility. The boat to renewed noninflationary prosperity that Kevin Warsh needed to catch was not a 25-basis-point adjustment; it was the restoration of genuine price discovery at the heart of the monetary system.