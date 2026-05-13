The evidence that things are coming unglued keeps pouring in. For instance, yesterday the grand-daddy of all US Treasury long bonds—-the 30-year UST—crossed the 5.0% yield mark. The last time it crossed that threshold and stayed there was, well, August 2007.

Some reasonably attentive people still recall what happened about a year later. And they didn’t call it The Great Financial Crisis for nothing.

Of course, as soon as the Donald returns from China, if not before, he will be bellowing at his new Fed Chairman, who takes office this week, that interest rates are way too high; and that Kevin Warsh’s first order of business ought to be to command them lower.

Alas, we seriously doubt that Kevin Warsh is going to attempt to fiddle with long-bond rates. And for good reason—no matter how many heated late night missives issue from the Donald’s social media keyboard.