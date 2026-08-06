Exactly 50 years ago yesterday, your editor was sweating bullets. It was primary election day in Michigan and our long-shot race for Congress as a 29-year old libertarian hung in the balance owing to an attempted last minute smear.

The latter arose from the fact that only eight years earlier we had been a fire-breathing SDS (Students For A Democratic Society) militant at Michigan State University. In a fever pitch of anti-Vietnam war fervor we had signed a “we won’t go” pledge, and had been photographed standing in front of a roaring fire on campus, where some of the peace bros had actually burned their draft cards (We hadn’t, yet).

Back in those days, the execrable J. Edgar Hoover had long since made mince meat of the Constitution when it came to the speech and protest protections of the First Amendment. Accordingly, he had worked with the state police departments of most of the states like Michigan with large anti-war campuses like MSU and the University of Michigan (where SDS had actually started) to foster “red squads”, tasked with infiltrating the campus peace movements and developing “red files” on suspected leftist, communists, hippies and peaceniks.

As it happened, we had been selected for the honor of having our very own Red File. The state police had filled it with a medley of photos from anti-war demonstrations we had attended—along with our pro-peace scribblings in an underground MSU rag called “The Paper” and a copy of the “We won’t go” petition with our unmistakable signature near the top of the list of signers.

None of this would likely have amounted to a hill of beans, save for the fact that our opponent in the Republican primary was a hard-core John Birch Society anti-communist zealot, who got tipped off by the state police about our Red File. And although our polls showed that we were comfortably ahead after we had caused the 14-year incumbent to retire, and owing to nearly a full year of 14 hours per day door-to-door campaigning across the length and breadth of the small towns, villages and farm cross-roads of the Michigan 4th Congressional District, we had not been prepared for the Red Smear that happened over the weekend before the primary election.

To wit, our opponent had extracted the juiciest bits from our purloined Red File and mimeographed (the main technology back then!) thousands of copies of our “We won’t go!” petition. He then had squads of supporters plastering them on auto windshields and doors up and down the main streets of dozens of small towns in the 4th district like the Sturgis main street pictured below.

Yes, this is ancient history. But as it turned out, by August 1976—barely a year after the memorable picture of the last helicopter lifting off from the American embassy roof in “fallen” Saigon—even the rock-ribbed Americans who populated the Fourth District of Michigan was already sick and tired of foreign wars 12,ooo miles away.

And we do mean hard core conservative. The 4th District of Michigan had elected but a single Democrat for a single term (1933-1934) to the US Congress since, well, the Civil War!

And yet and yet: The voters of the Michigan 4th District didn’t fall for the Red Smear, but, instead, sent an anti-war libertarian to Congress. So even 50 years ago an eleventh hour red-baiting barrage failed to trigger the popular fears and flag-waving among grass roots Michigan voters that had been the go-to strategy of America’s War Party since the early 1950s, and which remains so even today.

Main Street: Sturgis, Michigan

We recollect this long ago episode because last night in Michigan the voters effectively said no dice to a modern day, mega-scale equivalent of our opponent’s smear campaign. To wit, AIPAC spent $30.6 million attempting to smear Abdul El-Sayed, and they did so in the most sleazy, devious manner possible. In all the tsunami of ads with which they flooded the state’s media, there was no mention whatsoever of the middle east or all the purportedly righteous votes for money, weapons and support for the Netanyahu War Machine that his opponent, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, had robotically cast during her years in Congress.

To the contrary, the smear campaign was all about character assassination, suggesting the El-Sayed had been mean to the Obamas, disrespectful of women and disloyal to the Dem party. As SuperGrok summarized it, even the AIPAC operatives recognized that midwestern Americans, like most Americans, remain, after all these years, sick and tired foreign wars. And surely even more so now, after one-half century of the continued hideous squandering of American treasure and blood abroad.

Analysts and journalists covering the race described this deflection as a deliberate strategy. Because opposition to unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel (and criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza) was popular with significant portions of the Democratic primary electorate in Michigan—especially younger voters, progressives, and the large Arab/Muslim communities—AIPAC-aligned groups judged that running ads highlighting those positions would likely help El-Sayed rather than hurt him. Instead, they emphasized personal and domestic political attacks that avoided the issue entirely.

Even though AIPAC got the point right, hiding the ball in personal smears didn’t do the trick. Instead, on the heels of its despicable campaign against Tom Massie, who was the greatest libertarian intellect elected to Congress since, well, August 1976(!), AIPAC got a thundering comeuppance last night.

To be sure, we have no use for the El-Sayed’s tired pastiche of socialist panaceas such as Medicare-for-all, free college tuition and even more dysfunctional public housing—-among countless other statist nonsense he has advocated. But what must happen before there is any hope whatsoever of stopping America’s headlong drift to fiscal disaster and Big Government suffocation of free markets, sound money and constitutional liberty is that both wings of the Uniparty must be purged of the neocon/Bibi Netanyahu/ War Party’s baleful influence and control of America’s national security policy.

Moreover, at the heart of the neocon cabal and military-industrial complex that rules the roost in Washington is AIPAC and its entire false agenda. The latter has had the US mired in middle east military bases, interventions and Forever Wars for more than a half-century on the grounds that the homeland security of America pivots on an alliance with a strong ally in the region.

Nope. It does not. Not in the slightest.

The only thing the military security of the American homeland requires is an invincible nuclear deterrent and a Fortress America conventional defense of the nation’s coast lines and airspace.

And as it happens, of course, we already have a bought and paid for triad nuclear deterrent, consisting of 1750 nuclear warheads aboard missiles in hardened land silos and nuclear submarines patrolling the vasty deep of the world’s hidden ocean bottoms, along with a fleet of constantly sky-borne long range strategic bombers. And this great shield also costs less than $80 billion per year to maintain, and doesn’t require a single foreign base or ally to deploy its full deterrence potency.

Likewise, for no more than another $300 billion per year Washington could re-deploy conventional missile and aircraft assets to the defense of the coasts and airspace, while deep-sixing most of the Navy/Marine Corps, Army and forward power projection capacities of the Air Force. Again, no foreign bases, foreign deployments or entangling alliances would be needed—even as Uncle Same would save more than $500 billion per year from a bloated War Machine budget that is actually a clear and present danger to both America and the rest of the world.

As to the latter point, how can you otherwise explain the blithering insanity of the Donald’s idiotic attack on Iran, at the behest of an ally that we don’t need? And against a minor regional power that had no nukes, no Blue Water Navy, no long range bombers and no missiles with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers—which would get them barely to the Strait of Gibraltar, not Washington DC or Miami and to say nothing of Chicago or LA.

In short, Washington’s world-wide string of bases, alliances and Empire is a fiscal albatross, not a national security asset in today’s world. And that’s damn evident from the fact that a rag-tag but clever military pygmy with barely a $70 billion defense budget or 7% of the Pentagon’s annual rations, and a GDP of $350 billion or 1.1% of America’s $30 trillion, has literally won the Donald’s misbegotten war in the Persian Gulf.

And, no, we don’t need to be in the middle east on account of “the oil”, either. The availability and price of oil is set by the vast supply/demand forces of the world’s 105 million barrel per day market for petroleum liquids. And despite today’s needless perturbations in the Persian Gulf and all the Forever Wars that have transpired in the Middle East since the Shah was driven from the peacock throne in 1979, the constant dollar price of Brent crude today is no higher than it was back then.

That is to say, the Persian Gulf is not an American Lake and it need not be patrolled by the Fifth Fleet. Whoever controls the prolific fields surrounding it will produce the oil if given half the chance by the Empire because they inexorably need the revenue. Even the head-choppers of the so-called Islamic State in Syria produced all the oil they could extract and sell from the exhausted old oil fields they temporarily controlled.

Of course, the War Party on the banks of the Potomac doesn’t get it yet, but we think the grass roots voters do. The silver lining, in fact, of the Bibi/Donnie aggression against Iran is that at long last the voters may be seeing that the Empire is truly Naked and utterly unnecessary for the security and liberty of the American Homeland.

So it is a wonderful thing that Democratic wing of the UniParty was in shell-shock this AM after a political newbie with no PAC money, no Washington consultants and the furious opposition of the Likud-Dem Washington establishment won the Michigan Dem Senate primary.

Moreover, like the man says on late night TV: there’s more!

The only Michigan Senate candidate that has a worse neocon and pro-Empire/war-mongering file than Haley Stevens is last night’s choice for GOP nominee, Mike Rogers. The latter spent upwards of two decades in the US House doing not a single thing to forward the true GOP mission of shrinking the state, balancing the budget and thwarting beltway adventurist from launching new foreign wars and interventions.

Instead, he became a War Party stalwart, scurrying around beltway defense and intelligence operations literally from SCIF to SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility). As Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he championed every Forever War opportunity that came down the pike while demonizing each and every MIC-designated villain including Russia, China, Iran and countless lesser frey, who’s alleged depredations justified more money, more missions and more global footprint for the tentacles of the Empire.

So what actually lies ahead for the voters of Michigan is the need to administer an even bigger shock than last night. This time to the GOP wing of the War Party by sending Mike Rogers to his second consecutive defeat for the US Senate during the November general election.

Indeed, Rogers is part and parcel of what is wrong with the neocon/War Party dominated Washington GOP. So the sooner the likes of Mike Rogers, Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Roger Wicker (Mississippi), Jim Risch (Idaho), Mitch McConnell (?) and Rick Scott (Florida), among others, are given their walking papers by the basically anti-war voters of the hinterlands, the better.

Yes, the last thing America needs is another Bernie Sanders style socialist-populist in the US Senate. But when you compare the relatively minor additional damage that can be done to the Republic by any El-Sayed/Sanders sponsored increments to the already bloated Welfare State with the vast harm flowing from the hijacking of American governance by the Washington War Party, there is no contest.

Who would have ever thought that a few socialist-populist insurgents in 2026 could be the catalysts for bringing the Empire home and a glimmer of hope for restoration of a constitutionalist liberty-based regime in America. But Abdul El-Sayed and his leftist/anti-war comrades may be the last best hope we have if that’s what it takes to awaken the long dormant pro-peace sentiments of the American electorate.

Anyway, we know the potential is there. Exactly 50 years ago today we experienced it first hand.