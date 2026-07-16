There has never been a more foolish Oval Office decision than the Donald’s order to the US armed forces to join Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran on February 28th. And to do so without even the pretense of consulting with a single leader of Congress—the very body delegated by the Constitution with the power to make war.

Yes, clause (3) of the War Powers Act says that aside from either (1) a declaration of War or (2) a “specific statutory authorization”, the President may commit the armed forces into hostilities but only pursuant to—

(3) a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.”

The fact is, on February 27th, there was no attack on Guam, Puerto Rico or even any of the numerous US “armed forces” bases in the Persian Gulf.

And as for an attack on the homeland territory of the United States itself—there wasn’t even a snowball’s chance in the hot place of that. Iran had no blue water Navy— and long before Trump sunk a few coastal vessels.