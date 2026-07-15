There has never been a more foolish Oval Office decision than the Donald’s order to the US armed forces to join Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran on February 28th. And to do so without even the pretense of consulting with a single leader of Congress—the very body delegated by the Constitution with the power to make war.

Yes, clause (3) of the War Powers Act says that aside from either (1) a declaration of War or (2) a “specific statutory authorization”, the President may commit the armed forces into hostilities but only pursuant to—

(3) a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.”

The fact is, on February 27th, there was no attack on Guam, Puerto Rico or even any of the numerous US “armed forces” bases in the Persian Gulf.

And as for an attack on the homeland territory of the United States itself—there wasn’t even a snowball’s chance in the hot place of that. Iran had no blue water Navy— and long before Trump sunk a few coastal vessels.

Nor did it possess any long range bombers, and even its longest range ballistic missiles could not reach the Strait of Gibraltar 2,000 kilometers away—to saying nothing of Washington DC 10,000 kilometers distant from Tehran.

So there was not even an “imminent”attack possible because Iran had no military means to execute it. That especially includes no nukes, where it did not even have the prospect of getting one at any time soon.

The truth is, Iran had disbanded even its weaponization research program 23 years earlier in 2003, according to the consistent assessment of the US intelligence community following its official disclosures to that effect in its 2007 NIE (National Intelligence Estimate).

Indeed, anyone who reads books or even the newspapers knew this cardinal fact because George Dubya Bush himself confessed to it in his memoirs. Therein he said he had been prepared to authorize a Trump-like bombing campaign against Iran near the end of his presidency but had been stopped cold by the 2007 NIE, which said they didn’t have a bomb and were not working one.

The Donald doesn’t read books or briefing papers, of course, so perhaps he wasn’t aware of Bush’s definitive disclosure. And he was possibly sleeping during the NSC meeting in March 2025 when his own NDI (National Intelligence Director), Tulsi Gabbard, had confirmed that Iran’s “no nukes” posture had not changed:

The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003. The IC is closely monitoring if Tehran decides to reauthorize its nuclear weapons program.

Nor was Iran’s possession of about 409 kilograms of 60% enriched U-235 even remotely evidence that it was days or weeks or months from a bomb. The small amounts it had enriched above standard reactor grade levels of under 4% was clearly for bargaining purposes.

The proof of the bargaining chip purpose could not be more evident in the graph below. During the 10-year run-up to the 2015 nuke deal with the Obama Administration (JCPOA), the Iranians increased their enriched uranium stockpiles to just slightly below the current level, to about 9,000 kilograms.

But in an almost mirror image of the present, fully 96% of that amount was fuel-grade material at <4%, with about 350 kilograms enriched to the 20% purity level for permissible medical grade uses. That is to say, most of the 2015 stockpile was generated as a bargaining chip, and that was exactly its fate.

Upon activation of the JCPOA in 2015, all of the 20% material was destroyed as certified by the IAEA. At the same time, the total stockpile of fuel-grade material was also reduced by 97% to de minimis working levels, as further certified by the IAEA.

Indeed, Iran ended up retaining only 300 kilograms of its 9,000 kilogram stockpile that had been extant upon the JCPOA signing. In short, under the terms of the deal, which Iran fully complied with according to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Iran was left with an amount so small that it could have easily been stored in the Donald’s wine cellar at Mar-a-Lago!

As it happened, of course, the Trump 45 recklessly canceled the JCPOA in May 2018 on the grounds that it had to be a bad deal by definition because he didn’t negotiate it!

He also accompanied this foolish move by reinstating even more sweeping and harsher sanctions against Iran’s civilian economy than the ones which had been lifted by the Obama Administration in return for the JCPOA.

Alas, that only caused the Iranians to restart the stockpiling process yet again as is evident from the green line in the graph below, which starts to rise from the zero bound only after the Donald shit-canned the JCPOA. Moreover, this rebuilding of the stockpile was self-evidently in preparation for a new round of negotiations down the road presumably to trade HEUs (highly enriched uranium materials) for relief from Washington warlike economic sanctions—once a new Administration moved into the Oval Office.

Stated differently, Obama negotiated Iran’s enriched stockpile down by about 97%, while the Donald’s June 2025 campaign had bombed roughly the same level of stockpile from 9,250+ kilograms to, well @ 9,250 kilograms of so-called “nuclear dust” still buried under an Iranian mountain.

In any event, Iran’s possession of small amounts of HEUs does not mean that Iran was on the verge of a bomb and would have used it, as the Donald has falsely repeated over, over and ad infinitum.In fact, the Iranian government’s adherence to the Ayatollah’s Fatwa against nuclear weapons is evidenced by the dog which didn’t bark within Iran’s nuclear activities complex.

We are referring to what is called the “physics package” in the trade, which is the sine qua non to make a workable nuke. The latter requires a precisely engineered device that can achieve supercriticality in a fraction of a microsecond. That is what actually initiates an uncontrolled chain reaction.

In practical terms, this means the fissile material (90% enriched U-235) must be compressed so rapidly, powerfully and uniformly that the number of neutrons produced by fission exceeds those lost to escape or absorption, causing the chain reaction to multiply exponentially in an uncontrollable burst. The entire nuclear explosion unfolds in roughly one millionth of a second— releasing energy equivalent to thousands of tons of TNT before the device physically blows itself apart.

Historically, there have been two basic designs for the physics package: The simpler gun-type device (used only once, on Hiroshima) and the far more efficient implosion-type design (used on Nagasaki and in virtually all modern weapons). According to American intelligence, Iran has never demonstrated mastery of either approach in a deliverable configuration. And that is something anyone can look up via Grok 4 or any similar AI.

Here is should be noted that the implosion design favored by all proliferators to date is excruciatingly demanding as a matter of design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly. Getting to 90% enriched material (HEUs), therefore, is just 10% of the route to a workable bomb. The “physics package” which constitutes the balance is actually the hard part, and also something that the Iranians had not been working on for 23 years prior to Bibi & Donnie unleashing the bombs, missiles and assassinations on February 28th.

As it happens, the actual bomb can be envisioned as having a hollow sphere or “pit” of weapons-grade uranium (HEUs), roughly the size of a grapefruit, at the center of the device. This “pit” is then surrounded by a tamper/reflector and finally around the outside of the latter lies a precisely synchronized shell of conventional high explosives.

The functions of each of these two outer layers, which wrap around the U-235 “pit” of the bomb, are crucial to actually triggering a nuclear chain reaction explosion. And they also involve no mean feats of physics-based engineering and extreme precision during the manufacturing and assembly process.

In this context, the tamper/reflector is made of heavy metal (usually beryllium or depleted uranium) and consists of a precisely machined spherical shell typically 5–10 cm thick, surrounding the uranium pit like an eggshell. It thus sits directly between the high-explosive lenses grafted to the inside of the bomb’s outer wall and the U-235 pit at the center.

The tamper/reflector therefore essentially encases the fissile core and performs two vital roles. First, when the high explosives on the outside shell detonate (see below), the tamper’s mass and inertia resist the outward expansion of the exploding pit for a few crucial microseconds. This “holds the pit together” long enough for many more generations of fission to occur before the entire device blows itself apart. Without a perfectly functioning tamper, the pit would expand too quickly and the chain reaction would fizzle out prematurely. That is, result in a dud.

Secondly, this layer also operates as a reflector much like a basketball backboard, causing any neutrons escaping from the pit to rebound back into the hoop, so to speak. This happens because the beryllium or depleted uranium in this layer is very effective at reflecting neutrons back into the pit rather than allowing them to escape. By bouncing neutrons back into the fissile material, it greatly increases the efficiency of the explosion, meaning less uranium is needed to achieve a full yield.

Finally, the bomb’s outer shell is comprised of a steel, aluminum or plastic sphere, which houses the “high-explosive lens” that are fused to the inside of this outer case. These so-called explosive lenses are essentially the ignition propellants that initially slam into the pit at incredible speeds, pressures and uniformity of impact. So in order for the bomb to work, these high-explosive lenses must be machined to tolerances measured in fractions of a millimeter.

These propellant lenses are manufactured from two different types of conventional military grade explosives with deliberately different detonation velocities. The faster explosive is typically HMX and TNT-based, while the slower explosive is usually Baratol.

These two explosives are cast and finely machined into complex lens-shaped components. The precise difference in their detonation speeds allows the lenses to reshape multiple detonation waves into a single, perfectly symmetrical spherical shock wave that compresses the uranium pit uniformly.

Again, precision design and machining are of the essence. Accordingly, the high-explosive lenses are carefully bonded and fastened to the inside surface of the outer shell. They are not loose but form a precise, three-dimensional mosaic that completely fills the space between the rigid outer case and the tamper layer. The The entire purpose of these precision-engineered components and the manner in which they are configured within the device is to facilitate incredible levels of simultaneity. That is, at the instant of detonation, these explosives must ignite simultaneously to within nanoseconds, generating a perfectly spherical shock wave that compresses the pit of weapons grade uranium inward. Indeed, the necessary implosion needs to be so powerful that the uranium is squeezed to densities two to three times that of lead.

In turn, squeezing the pit to the requisite densities requires pressures reaching tens of millions of atmospheres. For purposes of comprehension these extreme pressures might be compared to the pressures in a standard automobile tire, which are generally at 2 to 3 atmospheres, not millions.

At the same time, the material is heated to millions of degrees in a fleeting instant. Yet any asymmetry in either the pressures or heating, even on the scale of a human hair, can distort the shock wave, thereby causing the “pit” to squirt out unevenly, and the device to “fizzle,” producing at best a low-yield dud or nothing at all.

The entire process must be timed with sub-microsecond precision, while the device must also remain safe and stable during transport, storage, and launch. Moreover, even if Iran possessed the necessary high-explosive components and pit metallurgy today, it would still face yet another weaponization hurdle: To wit, the neutron-initiator problem. The latter sits inside the hollow center of the spherical fissile pit. It is completely surrounded by the weapons-grade uranium. A reliable neutron initiator must flood the compressed pit with neutrons at the precise moment of maximum compression.

Producing and integrating these components at industrial scale while maintaining safety and reliability is a non-trivial enterprise, obviously. In this context, US intelligence believes that Iran has conducted some modeling and small-scale experiments, but scaling to a functional warhead requires years of iterative design, sub-critical hydrodynamic testing, and computer simulation validated against real data.

Miniaturization and survivability add another layer of difficulty. A crude device weighing hundreds of kilograms might be transportable by truck or ship. But a deliverable weapon that can be mated to a ballistic missile, survive re-entry heating and vibration, and detonate reliably at the intended altitude—usually 1,500 to 2,500 feet for anti-city applications—requires dramatic size and weight reduction and configuration.

And lest there be any confusion here—we are talking about an anti-city weapon designed to kill hundreds of thousands of civilians. After all, that’s what the supposed Iranian nuke threat is all about. In this regard, the only other nuclear attacks on cities were—

the Little Boy bomb detonated at Hiroshima at 1,900 feet.

the Fat Man bomb detonated at Nagasaki at 1,650 feet.

In any event, the problems of bomb/missile mating and sufficient miniaturization of the former are not trivial. North Korea’s first nuclear devices were too large for its missiles. So it took them years of additional work to miniaturize and compact their warheads to usable scale.

In this context, even Iran’s best current missiles are not fit for purpose. Thus, Iran’s Shahab-3 and Sejjil missiles have significant payload limitations that make them poorly suited for delivering a nuclear weapon. The Shahab-3, Iran’s longest-range operational ballistic missile, has a payload capacity of only about 700–1,000 kg, while the more advanced solid-fueled Sejjil offers roughly 700–1,200 kg.

By contrast, a first-generation nuclear warhead — including the heavy physics package, tamper, explosives, arming and fusing systems, and re-entry vehicle protection — would likely weigh upwards of 1,500 kg. This means Iran would need to significantly miniaturize any nuclear device before it could be realistically mated to these missiles, a complex engineering challenge that has so far eluded them, as well.

In addition, the re-entry vehicle must protect delicate electronics and explosives from extreme thermal and mechanical stresses. Integrating the physics package into such a vehicle while preserving the precise timing required for an implosion is a separate engineering discipline that Iran has never demonstrated, either.

Perhaps the greatest single barrier, however, is testing and confidence. No nuclear weapon state has ever fielded an operational arsenal without some form of full-yield or near-full-yield testing.

That’s because the empirical data from actual detonations are irreplaceable. Computer models and sub-critical experiments can only approximate reality. Accordingly, here is the applicable historical record:

United States: 1,054 nuclear tests (1945–1992)

Soviet Union/Russia: 715 nuclear tests (1949–1990)

France: 210 nuclear tests (1960–1996)

United Kingdom: 45 nuclear tests (1952–1991)

China: 45 nuclear tests (1964–1996)

India: 6 announced tests (1974 and 1998)

Pakistan: 6 announced tests (1998)

North Korea: 6 announced tests (2006–2017)

South Africa: 0 tests (it built six gun-type devices in the 1980s but dismantled the program without ever detonating one).

Iran, by contrast, has perforce conducted zero nuclear tests because it has never even weaponized a bomb!

The alternative of proxy testing—using conventional explosives to mimic implosion dynamics—can provide useful data, but it cannot replicate the extreme pressures and neutron fluxes of an actual nuclear detonation. Needless to say, therefore, the absence of any detected full-scale test or credible proxy program since 2003 remains a central pillar of the U.S. intelligence community’s long-standing judgment that Iran has conducted no weaponization activities.

Historical precedents reinforce the yawning gap between having HEU and possessing a bomb. South Africa produced HEU in the 1980s and built six gun-type devices but never tested them and ultimately dismantled the program. Accordingly, it never got the “nuke”.

Likewise, Libya acquired centrifuge technology and some HEU feedstock but never came close to a workable weapon before abandoning the effort in 2003. Pakistan, often cited as a rapid proliferator, benefited from extensive Chinese assistance in both design and testing infrastructure. Even then, it required multiple underground tests in 1998 before declaring a credible deterrent.

Iran, by contrast, has operated under intense international scrutiny, with no equivalent foreign patron providing proven warhead blueprints or test data. In this context, it also needs be noted that engineering and organizational demands of weaponization generate detectable signatures.

For instance, high-explosive lens casting and machining require specialized facilities, which leave detectable environmental footprints. Neutron-generator production also involves detectable radioactive materials and precision electronics. Warhead integration demands secure, instrumented test ranges and telemetry systems. All of these activities are far harder to conceal than centrifuge cascades, which can be dispersed and hidden in underground tunnels.

The U.S. intelligence community’s ability to monitor such telltale signatures—through human sources, signals intelligence and environmental sampling—has been a key reason for its consistent assessment that Iran has not crossed the weaponization threshold.

Indeed, this is precisely why Trump’s May 2018 cancellation of the JCPOA was so extremely foolish. The latter was designed precisely around the crucial distinction between enrichment and weaponization. The JCPOA’s strict but reasonable limits on enrichment appropriately left open the option of reactor grade fuel production for Iran’s large civilian reactor at Bushehr.

But the depth and rigor of the inspection regime which accompanied the enrichment arrangements virtually precluded the possibility that the complex, expansive and challenging work on weaponization described above could go on undetected—even if the 2003 decision to abandon those efforts were ever reversed.

In short, the 409 kilograms of 60 percent material that has so alarmed the warmongers because it could be upgraded to weapons-grade in weeks was the Ultimate False Flag. There was never, ever any prospect of an “imminent” nuclear attack on US territory. Full Stop.

In turn, of course, this means that the attack on February 28th had nothing to do with preventing the imminent threat of the mullahs and IRGC getting a nuke, and everything to do with Bibi Netanyahu’s 30-year campaign to extinguish the Islamist Regime in Tehran; and not because the latter poses an existential threat to Israel, which it does not, but because Iran comprises the “Far Enemy” that the Israeli right has lunched upon politically every since the Near Enemy—Jordan, Egypt and now Syria—vacated the field of threat.

As to the timing of the February 28th attack, therefore, it has nothing to do with the pacing of Tehran’s alleged route to the bomb, either. It simply arose as and when it did because a politically wounded and desperate Bibi Netanyahu finally found a SUCKER in the Oval Office willing to believe his fantasy of regime change and an uprising on the streets of Iran, which was to follow on the back of the the December/January anti-regime protests motivated by economic distress.

Self-evidently, the bombs didn’t trigger the uprising Netanyahu promised and which the Donald clearly expected by his own words on February 28:

Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want. So let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

Needless to say, they didn’t “respond”. Indeed, after the fantastic national pageant and catharsis of burying the martyred Ayatollah, which brought upwards of 20 million Iranians to the streets and processions, there is not a snowballs’ chance in the hot place of it happening now.

And that means the Donald lost the war. Period. The bombs were meant to trigger a popular revolt but it didn’t work.

Accordingly, there are only two options left. The first is a full-on boots-on-the-ground invasion of Tehran and elsewhere in Iran. In turn, that would mean deployment of hundreds of thousands of US military personnel and also tens of thousands of body bags coming back to Andrews Air Force Base.

But even our orange-plumed avian with bone spurs now resident in the Oval Office fortunately does not have the cajones for that.

This means, of course, that the POTUS who lost yet another imperial war will soon attempt a Dresden 2.0 cataclysm: That is, essentially firebombing Iran’s power-plants and utility infrastructure into smithereens in the hopes that out of the resulting economic and societal collapse, the Islamic Regime will be destroyed.

Maybe. But not before the mullahs and IRGC unleash hell on the production infrastructure of the entire Persian Gulf and what amounts to the energy breadbasket of the planet.

And then there will be a global economic crisis like “you have never seen”, along with $200 oil, $7 gas and a Democrat Sweep in November that would make 1974 look like a mild rebuke to the incumbent party.

At that event, however, it will be all over except the shouting.

All the kings influencers and all the kings MAGA flaks will not be able to stop Trumpety’s Great Big Fall into a truly unique place in the history books: That is, as the first US president every to be impeached, convicted, removed from office and, dare we hope, imprisoned for launching a criminal war that never, ever should have happened.