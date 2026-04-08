Just consider what the ostensible leader of the free world managed to pull off in barely 24 hours:

A shocking threat to commit horrific war crimes, expressed in bellicose language that no world leader—good guy or bad guy— has used since WWII.

A 180 degree reversal into a TACO man retreat less than an hour before his own Tuesday 8PM Armageddon style deadline.

A declaration of victory based on acknowledgment of a 10-point Iranian “peace plan” that contradicts every one of the miscellany of objectives that Trump has tossed-up against the wall in spaghetti-fashion during the last 40 days.

Moreover, when you count the Pentagon’s estimate of daily Iranian War costs, the extensive amount of equipment lost in combat to date and the US base facilities destroyed in the Persian Gulf during the last 40 days, the bottom line tells you all you need to know: This has been a $100 billion “excursion” into sheer military, political, economic, fiscal and humanitarian insanity.