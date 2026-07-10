Kevin Warsh is off to a reasonable start, naming task forces to look at the fundamentals of the Fed’s conduct of monetary policy. Unfortunately, however, Warsh’s five different task forces—-focused on Fed communications, balance sheet policy, economic data integrity, productivity and jobs, and inflation frameworks—-are largely populated with Fed fanboys, former central bankers and neo-Keynesian academics like Greg Mankiw (yes, yet another Harvard “economist”).

Needless to say, they will likely come up with a menu of plausible ideas to tinker with the conduct of what amounts to monetary central planning. For instance, Mankiw thinks the only problem with the Fed’s pro-inflation 2.00% target is that the Eccles Building is a tad to rigid about the number of decimal places on either side of the “2”.

“Central bankers often forget that lesson. They sometimes speak as if they are targeting an inflation rate of 2.000 percent.…….It would be better if central bankers admitted to the public how imprecise their ability to control inflation is. They should not be concerned if the inflation rate falls to 1.6. That comfortably rounds up to 2. And they should be ready to declare victory in fighting inflation when the inflation rate gets back to 2.5. As the adage goes, that is good enough for government work.”

Actually, we have a better and bigger suggestion for study. To wit, why is targeting inflation rates and unemployment rates even “government work” at all? Surely even Mankiw must acknowledge that the Fed is an arm of the state, not some kind of priestly body of monetary sages.

That is to say, despite his appropriate skepticism about the paint-by-the-numbers Keynesian cultists at the Eccles Building, Mankiw misses the real elephant in the room entirely. To wit, we now have decades of proof that discretionary tinkering with interest rates, financial market conditions and macroeconomic performance doesn’t work and is utterly unnecessary to achieve maximum free market prosperity.

In fact, the only thing Warsh actually needs to do is take a good long look at the table we posted yesterday, comparing economic performance during the Golden Era between 1952 and 1966, when the Fed’s printing presses were essentially on idle, and the results since the Great Financial Crisis, where the printing presses have been running red hot for the better part of 19 years.

In fact, there is no contest. The table below shows that back in the allegedly benighted times of the Golden Era real economic growth posted at double the post-2007 rate; inflation came in barely half of the level recorded during the last 19 years; employment growth during the Golden Era was also more than double the rate under Bernanke, Yellen and Powell; and real median family incomes rose at triple the rate of that registered for the stimmie-ridden economy since Q4 2007.

There is also no debate about how the superior performance depicted in the above table happened. It was the handiwork of workers, businesses, investors, consumers, savers, inventors, speculators and entrepreneurs—-pursuing their own best interest on the free market. And doing so on the basis of whatever talents, perseverance, creativity and savvy they could muster.

The proof of that lies in the position of the blue line in the graph below: Both the nominal GDP (brown line) and real output (green line) grew far faster than the supply of printing press credits (blue line). In fact, these 14-year CAGRs prove beyond a shadow of doubt that abundant printing press credits are not the sine quo non of robust growth and capitalist prosperity.

Annual Growth Rates, Q1 1952 to Q1 1966:

Fed balance sheet: 1.4%.

Real final sales of domestic product: 4.0%

Nominal GDP: 5.8%

By contrast, here are the same color-coded lines for the extreme money-printing era after Q4 2007. They are reversed, and by a fare-the-well, too!

As indicated by the graph, the Fed’s balance sheet growth has been off-the-charts of history, rising by 11.8% per annum over the 19-year period or more than eight times faster than the 1.4% per annum rate during the Golden Era.

Even more importantly, the blue line was at the top–not the bottom—of the graph. This means that the supply of central bank credit to the US economy grew six times faster than the 1.98% growth rate of real final sales during the period; and 2.7X faster than even nominal GDP with the full inflation plus real growth components included.

Well, for crying out loud. Washington’s leading go-to economics professor wants to quibble over whether a dead-wrong inflation target should be pursued to one versus two decimal places, when you have the screaming insult to rationality depicted in the graph above.

Indeed, when it comes to spotting the skunk on the woodpile, the next graph (below) could not make it easier. The dotted red line on the lower side of the graph is indexed to $251 billion, which was the Fed’s balance sheet footing as of Q2 1987. It then extends across the graph at a steady 3.0% per annum rate through Q1 2026.

Arguably, that 3% growth trend is the very maximum that the Fed’s balance sheet should have grown over the last 39 years because it is doubtful that under a Welfare State and heavy-duty regulatory regime—plus the demographics-based baby bust after 1970—that the potential growth rate of the US economy was even 3% per annum at best.

So why in the hell was the Fed growing its balance sheet at four times that rate or nearly 12% per annum?

Alas, the answer would tell Kevin Warsh everything he really needs to know about resetting the monetary policy regime. To wit, activist monetary policy is inherently a bust because everywhere and always it leads to futile efforts to goose growth and jobs, which don’t need the help, and “stabilize” the short-run path of a $32 trillion economy, which is inherently self-correcting and stable enough “for government work” all on its own steam.

But what all this fiddling with interest rates—-which ultimately requires Fed balance sheet action to enforce—accomplish is mainly the creation of massive amounts of excess central bank credit (measured by the balance sheet). For want of doubt, in fact, the blue area of the graph depicts its cumulative build-up since Greenspan’s arrival at the Fed in mid-1987.

Accordingly, at the end of Q1 2026 the excess Fed credit outstanding totaled a staggering +$5.846 trillion. That immense figure represents the difference between its actual balance sheet footings of $6.636 trillion on that date and the 3% dotted line, which would have reached just $790 billion.

The fact is, the weighted average maturity of the Fed’s current asset portfolio is about 9 years, meaning that a simple policy of not replacing maturing Treasury and GSE bonds would shrink its elephantine girth by about 11% per year. At the same time, the 3% per annum trajectory of the dotted red line would indicate an appropriate “Freidmanesque” balance sheet of about $1.2 trillion by 2040.

In short, the Fed has had nearly 40 years of massively excess balance sheet expansion (i.e. money-printing), playing a futile game of monetary central planning. So letting the current $6.6 trillion balance sheet run-off as its holdings mature would bring it back down to about $1.3 trillion by 2040 or just a smidgen over the 3% growth target.

And that, we would suggest to professor Mankiw, would be something truly close enough for “government work”!

Stated differently, the real point of Warsh’s task forces should be to help the Fed find its way back to sound money central banking as opposed to the current regime of monetary central planning of the entire $32 trillion US GDP and all its components, nooks, crannies and opacities.

In the current environment and in light of the Brobdingnagian balance sheet already accumulated by Alan Greenspan and his heir and assigns, the implications are straight forward:

Forget inflation and unemployment targets and all other macro-economic goals and let free market capitalism forge it own path.

Dispense with squirrely expedients like Fed funds rates pegging, the “abundant reserves” regime, forward guidance and open-mouth policy maneuvers.

Put the printing press on hold for at least 14 years and let its current securities holdings run-off in a predictable mechanical fashion.

Re-open the Discount Window, set rates at free market yields plus a penalty spread and take sound commercial loans as the only allowable form of collateral.

Thereupon, of course, Kevin Warsh’s work would be done. And in less time than it took Alan Greenspan to get the Eccles Building lost in the Keynesian wilderness.