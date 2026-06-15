Thanks heavens. The bombs, missiles, planes and guns of every size, shape and lethality have gone silent in the middle east. What could have imminently and rapidly mushroomed into a full bore Demolition Derby among the Persian Gulf oilfields, petroleum and LNG processing plants, helium and sulfur extraction operations, loading terminals, desalinization facilities and the vast range of civilian infrastructure which support them has thus been (temporarily) averted.

Indeed, had the 76-day shutdown of the world’s energy and commodities mother lode been prolonged much longer it would have also brought unspeakable worldwide economic disruption and carnage. So you can at least give the Donald this much: When push came-to-shove, he blinked. And just in the nick of time, as the global oil stocks graph below strongly suggests.

Currently, stocks are at a record low of 76 days of worldwide use. That’s damn near the bottom of the barrel—the point where working inventories give way to disruption and breakdown of the intricate and opaque supply chains through which 108 mb/d of crude oil, refined products, petro-chemical feedstock, LPGs and commodity by-products like sulfur, helium, needle coke and countless more pass through the arteries of global commerce.

As usual, however, the Donald has seen fit—obviously in conjunction with the Roman-style “games” put on for his 80th birthday—to triumphantly describe Sunday’s announcement as the equivalent of “peace in our time”. But it is no such thing. It’s more the opposite–-a google calendar invite to meet and attempt yet again to negotiate the long-standing issues that stood on February 27th.