Get your NoDoz ready for Trump’s SOTU tonight, and maybe your blood pressure medicine, too. He’s likely to rival Fidel Castro both in length (“going to be a long one”) and, more importantly, in its plenitude of boasts, fibs and downright lies.

Needless to say, the Donald will claim (again) that he has br0ught about the Greatest Economy in all history, but the truth is—

He’s done nothing to lower inflation beyond the temporarily falling trend he inherited.

He’s done nothing to accelerate America’s flagging rate of economic growth but his Tariff War on Trade has actually weakened it further.

He’s done nothing to revive sustainable savings and investment in the US economy, which core ingredients of prosperity are at historic lows.

He’s not reversed America’s massive trade deficit or revived production and jobs in the goods-producing core of the US economy.

He’s done nothing to restore sound money at the Fed, hectoring it incessantly for a return to inflationary money-printing, instead.

BUT….. he’s done a whole whale of a lot to send America’s catastrophic debt careening skyward.

We needs start with the last item about the public debt because under the broad umbrella of “economics” that should always be front and center at the White House. That’s because in a free market, sound money economy the rest of the economic agenda would need no help from the POTUS.

For example, economic growth is the province of the private sector and needs no stimulus from Washington other than keeping tax and regulatory barriers to a minimum. Any president who tries to proactively stimulate growth will make it worse, and any Oval Office occupant who brags about current GDP numbers is a bag of wind who might as well take credit for the sun rising every day, too.

The same is true with inflation. Any given POTUS really can’t cause it or reduce it directly, but they can push the Fed in the wrong direction owing to Trumpian-style open-mouth policy demanding easier money and lower interest rates. A POTUS can also make inflation worse by running big fiscal deficits and pressuring for monetization at the Fed’s printing press or by appointing Keynesians, inflationists and economic statists (yes, we do repeat ourselves) to the Fed.

The Donald, of course, has done all of the above.

When it comes to the dollars and cents size of the fiscal deficit and the level of the public debt, however, that’s where the rubber meets the road. The POTUS job comes equipped with a veto pen, including one that could ixnay debt ceiling bills until the Congress cuts spending and reforms entitlements.

In fact, in their genius the Founders sharply circumscribed the powers of the President. Well, save for the matter of national solvency, where they gave the president nearly open-ended powers to absolutely block the flow of red ink by vetoing appropriations bills, entitlement bills and, if need be, public debt ceiling increases, too.

Ironically, in most areas the Donald has not been loathe to grasp for power far beyond the constitutional guardrails erected by the Founders. But when it comes to his Mighty Veto Pen: Crickets!

That’s more than evident in the graph below. The red ink has obviously not stopped flowing from the US Treasury and the resulting surge during the last 12 months in the market value of marketable treasury debt outstanding (excluding government trust funds) leaves nothing to the imagination. In December 2024 the figure was $26.3 trillion and one year later it stood at $28.9 trillion. That’s +$2.6 trillion of new debt—$7 billion per day—in what is supposed to be a booming full-employment economy.

Market Value Of Outstanding Marketable US Treasury Debt, December 2024 to December 2025

Nor is that the half of it. The Donald inherited an already dire long-term fiscal picture, but then piled on tens of trillions of more public debt over the next several decades in the form of the hideously named One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA).

It is no exaggeration, therefore, to say that thanks to Trump-O-Nomics the Federal budget has now become a veritable Doomsday Machine. Interest expense on these massive debt levels is now also soaring well past the $1 trillion per year mark, meaning that no government divided between four different branches (House, Senate, White House and the permanent Deep State) can any longer make revenue and spending policy changes significant enough to even move the needle.