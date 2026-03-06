Well, that didn’t take long. After all of Trump’s SOTU boasting about slamming inflation and reducing gas pump prices to under $2 per gallon, which was a flaming lie anyway, US gas prices are now back to Joe Biden’s December 2024 level. And even then, the cascading supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf are just getting started.

In fact, at $3.24 per gallon nationally, the pump price is now up +18% from the early January 2026 low of $2.75 per gallon, and is actually 6% higher than the $3.06 per gallon national average price posted when Sleepy Joe was packing up his pajamas, slippers and hot water bottle to be wheeled out of the White House in January 2025.

Still, you haven’t seen nothin’ yet because the Donald’s hoped for second “12-day war” in the Persian Gulf is quickly being revealed to be an amateur’s pipe dream. After all, by the hour we are reminded once again that the 106 million barrel per day global petroleum market is an amazingly complex, interactive and delicate mechanism that when shocked by an exogenous blow can begin to spin into feedbacks, loops and secondary adjustments that are barely understood even by the players who operate within its orbit on a 24/7 basis.

For instance, the giant Rumaila oilfield in Iraq was shutdown today because the storage/transfer tanks which link oilfield gathering pipelines to outgoing tanker ships are full to the brim. In turn, the latter has happened quickly because for purposes of ordinary commerce there is only a few days storage capacity at the loading facilities to begin with, but three days ago most of the London tanker insurance underwriters pulled their war risk cover on 72-hour force majeure notice clauses.

Of course, nobody but nobody will send a $150 million VLCC (very large crude carrier) loaded with a 2 million barrel cargo worth $200 million through the Hormuz war zone without war risk insurance. So now the outflow of crude from the Persian Gulf has literally stopped due to financial bombs from London, not kinetic missiles form Tehran.

Conseqeuntly, with no new tanker loadings to relieve the production flows, crude oil is backing up in the terminals across the Persian Gulf system just like in a clogged toilet. And that’s before a single supertanker has been sunk or giant loading facilities like Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia have experienced a direct hit.

A look at the map below tells you all you need to know. It shows nearly 25 mb/d of crude oil production from just the seven producers along the Gulf. Yet what happens, for instance, to Iraq’s 4.3mb/d if—