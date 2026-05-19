Now might be as good a time to revisit the three-year round trip to hell that occurred in the stock market at the time of the dotcom bubble and crash. As it happened, the NASDAQ Composite had risen from 1,419 on October 8, 1998 to its bubble peak of 5,048 on March 10, 2000, representing a gain of +256% in barely 18 months.

However, then came a thundering -34% crash in which the index plunged to just 3,321 by April 14, 2000. That means in just 25 trading days the index lost 48% of the gains from the previous 500 days: Easy come, far faster go.

And then it got worse. There followed an agonizing bleed of the NASDAQ Composite down to nearly its exact starting point of 1,423, which it hit on September 24, 2001.

That’s right. In less than three years there occurred an explosive round trip to exactly nowhere, and for a reason that is no mystery: To wit, the Fed had flooded Wall Street with cheap printing press money and soon the speculators and leveraged gamblers were off to the races until the bubble popped, and the gamblers headed for the hills.