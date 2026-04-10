One correlate of the idea of a Fortress America defense strategy is the imperative need to zero-out the $61 billion foreign aid budget. Entirely.

After all, Washington would have no need whatsoever to “buy” the goodwill of foreign nations if national security policy were predicated upon an Invincible Nuclear Deterrent and a fortress-style conventional military shield around the territory of the American homeland. Funding, operation and execution of such a Fortress America policy would be an entirely unilateral undertaking inside the great Atlantic and Pacific ocean moats.

The whole post-war foreign aid enterprise, by contrast, has arisen from the opposite predicate. To wit, from the notion of collective security and globe spanning “alliances”. These notions, in turn, are what has fostered the American Empire and the massive War Machine that supports it.

Given both the failure of the global alliance strategy as a practical matter and the crushing fiscal burden of the Washington War Machine, it is imperative that we go back to basic principles: Namely, a return to the animating spirit of the Republic, as articulated by the Founders, which called for—

“……friendly commerce with all nations, entangling alliances with none”.

That injunction is as essential today—or even more so—as it was 240 years ago. And in the present instance, it means that when you rule out the current US alliances and globe-spanning military deployments, you eliminate the need to buy loyalty from the other 193 nations on the planet. So what would be left of the whole foreign aid enterprise sans the national security beard, therefore, would be eleemosynary—charitable giving for the good of the other peoples of the world.

Needless to say, saddled with nearly $40 trillion of public debt, which is sure to hit $60 trillion by the early 2030s and a crushing society-destroying $150 trillion by mid-century, America is in no fiscal position to be an international philanthropist. So if the national security doesn’t need it and the US Treasury can’t afford it, the case for taking the $61 billion budget level shown below down to zero is overwhelming.

But there is more. A lot more.

For example, once it is understood that foreign aid is not a tool of national security but purely a matter of international philanthropy, a crucial issue rises immediately. To wit, where is the justice in forcing middle and lower income taxpayers, who struggle perennially to make ends meet, to involuntarily become international philanthropists?

Instead, better that this entire function be handled via voluntary giving by the rich and those who’s values and consciences compel it. After all, sans “national security” what is left of foreign aid is humanitarian relief in the form of money, food, medical and disaster aid to the suffering masses of the planet.

To be sure, there is every reason to provide help in many of these circumstances. But it should be 100% voluntary and in the main, provided by households with the means and net worth to afford it. That is to say, it is long past time to stop taxing the families of bus drivers in Milwaukee to provide food relief to hungry people in Rwanda, Madagascar and Burkina Faso, as worthy as that effort might be.

Needless to say, the above table brings into sharp focus the great big elephant in the room of foreign aid politics on Capitol Hill: Namely, the $3.3 billion which goes to Israel for security assistance. There are surely few countries on the roster of aid recipients who have less need for Washington’s philanthropy, but it is actually the AIPAC-based lobbying brigades that make the whole $61 billion enterprise go as a political matter.

That’s right. The vast majority of Congressional Republicans would not sign up in a million years for most of the $61 billion in the absence of AIPAC’s command to vote for the entire package. The $3.3 billion Israel tail, in fact, truly does wag the $61 billion foreign aid dog.

For example, here are the top five country recipients of the $4.7 billion HIV testing, counseling, treatment, training and support program knows as PEPFAR. Without the AIPAC “yea” vote command, you wouldn’t get a corporal’s guard worth of GOP votes for these allocations, and probably not a great deal of enthusiasm in the Dem ranks, either. Well, save for the still woke minority of virtue signalers among them.

Likewise, here are the top ten recipients of the “Migration and Refugee Assistance” programs.

But what the hell? There is not the chance of a snowball in the hot place that the now head-chopper-run Syria, Taliban-governed Afghanistan, Houthi-dominated Yemen, Hezbollah- controlled Lebanon or, in Trumpian terms, the god forsaken “shitholes” of Ethiopia, South Sudan or the Democratic Republic of Congo would get the generous allocations for refugee aid shown in the table below. Not without the AIPAC imprimatur.

Again, this is just more proof that the foreign aid budget is a log-rollers dream, all wrapped in the potent embrace of the Israeli lobby at the top of the heap.

The same goes for the roster of disaster relief recipients. There is not one GOP Congressman out of 20 who could locate Burkina Faso on a map or explain the difference between Sudan and South Sudan. Yet between these three alone, $1.45 billion was ladled out for disaster relief in FY 2025.

And then don’t forget that the Donald bombed the crap out of Yemen during the course of FY 2025, authorizing over 1,000 airstrikes during that period. These “helpful” actions surely cost the country far more than its $380 million disaster relief allocation—especially after much of it was frozen latter in the year and not actually dispersed.

Still, our point is that in any rational world the purely philanthropic gifts to irrelevant countries around the four corners of the planet would not happen without the great AIPAC-led log-roll. Indeed, the combined allocation for refugees aid and disaster relief in FY 2025 for the Taliban/Afghanistan accounts was $800 million and for the Houthi/Yemen accounts was $760 million.

That is to say, under the failed theory of collective security, global alliances and buying off most of the countries on the planet Washington allocated nearly $1.6 billion in FY 2025 to countries run by “enemies”.

That is, hostile regimes that are used, in turn, to help justify a $1 trillion per year military budget, which is three times larger than what would actually be needed to fund a fully adequate Fortress America defense. Yes, and 5X more than the absurd $1.5 trillion Trumpian DOD request for 2025.

So let’s cut to the chase. Under Fortress America there would be no national security justification for a single dime of foreign aid to Israel. Indeed, it’s not a national security asset by any means—even under existing Empire policy. That’s because its brutal aggression against enemies in the region ends up as a liability to America’s Homeland security, anyway.

At the same time, providing $3.3 billion per year to the affluent nation of Israel is surely some kind of bad joke. After all, Israel has a $600 billion GDP and median household income of $60,000.

Yet fully 50 million US household or 37% of all US households have incomes below $60,000. So why in the world would you tax these hard-pressed Americans in order to send involuntary charity to the 50% of Israeli household which have incomes above $60,000? Indeed, the very idea of it gives perverse income redistribution a bad name.

Moreover, when it comes to charitable giving, the US wealth statistics tell you all you need to know. During the past two decades the net worth of the top 1% (blue line) of US households has soared to $54.8 trillion, representing an average of nearly $41 million per household.

Moreover, when you add in the next 9% of households (green line), the additional net worth held amounts to $63 trillion. In all, therefore, the net worth of the top 10% of US households (13.5 million) amounts to nearly $118 trillion. By contrast, the bottom 50% of US households (red line) have combined net worth of just $4.25 trillion or but 3.6% of the net worth held by the top 10%.

So, yes, suggesting that, say, the top 10% of US household could pick up a major share of the current $61 billion per year of international philanthropy is by no means any kind of stretch. Even assuming at least half of that is worthwhile, as opposed to being wasted on USAID/NGO social policy boondoggles, the annual US philanthropy in the foreign aid budget could amount to just 0.025% of the net worth of America 13 million most wealthy households.

US Net Worth Of The top 1% and Top 10% of US Households Vs. Bottom 50%, 1990 to 2025

In actual practice, however, we seriously doubt that even $30 billion of the foreign aid budget amounts to true humanitarian charity that is worth preserving. For instance, there is no reason at all for any of the $13.5 billion that goes for security assistance and the Economic Support Fund: that’s just bribery money to allies that Washington doesn’t need.

Indeed, $7 billion of that is from a 46 year old “deal” that Jimmy Carter made between Israel, Egypt and Jordan that has long passed it sell-by date. Likewise, the $2.8 billion that was allocated to Ukraine security assistance(# 4 in the summary table above) surely disappeared into numbered Swiss bank accounts long ago.

Similarly, the $2.9 billion to UN agencies and $1.8 billion to the World Bank and other international institutions rarely gets to the ground level developing world populations that is ostensibly intended to help. And the same is true of the $4.7 billion of bilateral development aid (# 18) dispensed through the USAID/NGO complex, which devours most of the cash before it even leaves the banks of the Potomac.

Then, too, you have $1.2 billion for the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the international broadcasting agencies. Self-evidently, the latter is a relic of the Cold War and is not needed in any case under a Fortress American national security model; and NED was simply a horrible neocon idea designed to gussy-up the CIA “regime change” cadres with a more respectable sounding venue.

In short, if you were to sort out the reasonably effective and corruption free food, health care and disaster relief efforts funded under today’s $61 billion foreign aid umbrella, you would be lucky to find $25 billion.

At the present time, the total net worth of the US household and nonprofit sector is $184 trillion, and the aforementioned $118 trillion or 64% of that is held by the top 10% of US households. So if you were to get the false national security objective of bribing putative allies out of the picture, along with the boondoggles, bureaucratic waste and widespread corruption, the voluntary philanthropy of the American people could easily pick up the slack.

Again, $25 billion per year of international philanthropy would amount to just 0.0136% of America’s net worth. That is to say, we don’t need that $25 billion for national security and we sure as hell shouldn’t be taxing the bus driver in Milwaukee to pick up the tab, either.